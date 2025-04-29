TCU Graduate Transfer Forward Commits to Northwestern Wildcats
One week after landing his first transfer of the 2025 offseason, Northwestern head coach Joe McKeown has signed another.
On Tuesday afternoon, TCU graduate transfer forward DaiJa Turner announced in a social media post that she had committed to McKeown and the Wildcats. She captioned her photo, "Something about that color purple."
Turner did not play her first year in 2021-22, then appeared in 34 career games and made three starts for TCU. She logged just 22 minutes in seven games in her redshirt freshman season, then took on a larger role by playing in the team's first 18 games with three starts in 2023-24. As a redshirt sophomore, Turner averaged 2.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game, but went down with a season-ending ankle injury in January.
In her final season with the Horned Frogs, Turner played just 17 minutes in nine games. She totaled one point, four rebounds and a block on the year, while TCU made the Elite Eight.
Turner is McKeown's second transfer commitment out of the portal this offseason, joining Furman guard Tate Walters one week ago. While Turner has not had significant playing time outside of 2023-24, her 6-foot-3 frame could provide some size to aid Northwestern's interior defense.
Both Walters and Turner will have one year of eligibility remaining. Northwestern's lone incoming freshman is combo guard Angelina Hodgens, so McKeown and the Wildcats project to have two open roster spots for potential transfers to fill.