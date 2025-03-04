Three Northwestern Wildcats Receive Big Ten Basketball Honors
Northwestern did not have the season it wanted, but there were still several standout performers throughout the season.
The Wildcats finished just 9-18 and 17th overall in the Big Ten — their third consecutive year near the bottom of the conference's women's basketball standings. Despite the rough season, the Big Ten announced Tuesday that three Northwestern players had earned postseason honors.
Graduate transfer Taylor Williams and junior Caroline Lau were named to the media's All-Big Ten Honorable Mention team.
Williams came to Evanston after five seasons between Western Michigan and Michigan and became an integral part of Northwestern's lineup. She started all 26 games she played in, averaging 11.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while tallying 37 steals and 18 blocks. Williams had 11 double-doubles on the year and ranked fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding.
Williams also surpassed the 1,000 rebound mark during a game against Maryland this season. There were 16 games this season in which she scored in double digits.
Lau scored just 4.9 points per game, but led the Big Ten with 6.0 assists as the key facilitator on Northwestern's offense. The junior started 25 of 27 games and racked up 37 steals, tied for the team lead with Williams.
Junior Lauren Trumpy was also announced as Northwestern's honoree for the Big Ten Basketball Sportsmanship Award. Trumpy has not played during her three seasons at Northwestern after spending extensive time rehabbing an ACL injury that she suffered in a high school volleyball game.