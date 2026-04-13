Top Transfer Prospect Schedules Visit with Northwestern Basketball

One of the top basketball transfer prospects on the market for Northwestern has slated a visit for the program.

Junior guard Jake Fiegen, a transfer out of Cornell but a Wilmette native, has apparently narrowed down his next destinations to the Wildcats, Vanderbilt, Villanova, and Virginia.

Cornell transfer guard Jake Fiegen is down to four schools, source tells me. First by @TheRecordNS.



Northwestern

Vanderbilt

Villanova

Virginia



The 6-4 sharpshooter from Wilmette, Illinois averaged 17.1 PPG on 54.6% shooting from the field. pic.twitter.com/LldeiLMzVG — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 7, 2026

Per Louie Vaccher of On3, the 6-foot-4 former Trevian will now check out the Evanston campus ahead of making his decision.

Fiegen was both an All-Ivy and an All-Ivy Tourney honoree this season. He averaged a stellar 17.1 points on .546/.414/.772 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals a night for the 15-13 Big Red this year.

Chris Collins' Roster Revamp is Fully Underway

Following a disappointing 15-19 season finish (albeit one that was capped by a frisky run through the Big Ten Tournament, so there's that), the Wildcats have already lost leading senior scorer Nick Martinelli to the pros and a whopping eight players to the NCAA transfer portal.

Now, it will fall upon longtime head coach Chris Collins — the man behind the Wildcats' only three March Madness appearances ever, in the men's program's history — to totally rebuild his roster from the ground up.

Even promising young freshmen like forwards Tyler Kropp and Tre Singleton and center Cade Bennerman are out the door.

Bringing in a floor-spacing threat like the sharpshooting Fiegen would go a long way towards improving the Wildcats' personnel-building. Across his past two seasons, the sharpshooter has been connecting on 39.8 percent of his 5.0 triple tries a night. That's the kind of gravity-creating force this team could have desperately used in 2025-26.

Can Collins and Northwestern effectively convince Fiegen to head home? Here's hoping.

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