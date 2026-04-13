Top Transfer Prospect Schedules Visit with Northwestern Basketball
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One of the top basketball transfer prospects on the market for Northwestern has slated a visit for the program.
Junior guard Jake Fiegen, a transfer out of Cornell but a Wilmette native, has apparently narrowed down his next destinations to the Wildcats, Vanderbilt, Villanova, and Virginia.
Per Louie Vaccher of On3, the 6-foot-4 former Trevian will now check out the Evanston campus ahead of making his decision.
Fiegen was both an All-Ivy and an All-Ivy Tourney honoree this season. He averaged a stellar 17.1 points on .546/.414/.772 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals a night for the 15-13 Big Red this year.
Chris Collins' Roster Revamp is Fully Underway
Following a disappointing 15-19 season finish (albeit one that was capped by a frisky run through the Big Ten Tournament, so there's that), the Wildcats have already lost leading senior scorer Nick Martinelli to the pros and a whopping eight players to the NCAA transfer portal.
Now, it will fall upon longtime head coach Chris Collins — the man behind the Wildcats' only three March Madness appearances ever, in the men's program's history — to totally rebuild his roster from the ground up.
Even promising young freshmen like forwards Tyler Kropp and Tre Singleton and center Cade Bennerman are out the door.
Bringing in a floor-spacing threat like the sharpshooting Fiegen would go a long way towards improving the Wildcats' personnel-building. Across his past two seasons, the sharpshooter has been connecting on 39.8 percent of his 5.0 triple tries a night. That's the kind of gravity-creating force this team could have desperately used in 2025-26.
Can Collins and Northwestern effectively convince Fiegen to head home? Here's hoping.
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An Evanston native, Alex Kirschenbaum is also a proud Northwestern alum. He has written for Bleacher Nation, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated, Hoops Rumors, Trailers From Hell, Men's Journal, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others. Alex knows Zach Collins has given the Bulls some good years, but he'll never forgive the then-Gonzaga center for that very obvious goaltend against the Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.