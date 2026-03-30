Wildcats Hire New Director of Women's Basketball Operations
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The Northwestern Wildcats women's basketball program continues its infrastructural rebuild this offseason!
Northwestern has announced that it is bringing aboard Lilly Paro as its new director of women's basketball operations.
Paro has worked alongside new head coach Carla Berube as the Princeton University Tigers' director of women's basketball operations since 2021-22. Princeton made the NCAA Tournament in all five of its seasons with Paro and Berube at the helm.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Lilly to our staff as Director of Basketball Operations at Northwestern," Berube announced in a program press statement. "Lilly's dedication, attention to detail and tireless work ethic are unparalleled. What stands out most is Lilly's ability to anticipate needs, communicate clearly, and create an environment where our coaches and players can stay focused on preparation and performance. Bringing someone I trust who understands how we operate makes a real difference as we build something special here at Northwestern. I'm confident Lilly will be an integral part of our program and help position us to compete at a high level in the Big Ten."
Paro was part of the Ivy League's 2026 Coaching Staff of the Year on the 26-4 Tigers (12-2 in the Ivy League Conference). As a Division III player, Paro was actually coached by Berube at Tufts University.
"It's an honor to join the Northwestern University community," Paro said. "I'm proud to begin this next chapter at such a highly respected academic and athletic institution. I'm incredibly grateful for the people and experiences that have led me to this moment, and those who have supported me along the way. I'm looking forward to being part of something special with Coach Berube and her staff."
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An Evanston native, Alex Kirschenbaum is also a proud Northwestern alum. He has written for Bleacher Nation, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated, Hoops Rumors, Trailers From Hell, Men's Journal, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others. Alex knows Zach Collins has given the Bulls some good years, but he'll never forgive the then-Gonzaga center for that very obvious goaltend against the Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.