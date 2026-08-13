Will the Wildcats Even the Score Against Oklahoma State?

The Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team will compete against Oklahoma State at BOK Center in Tulsa on December 20.

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We'll square off with Oklahoma State at BOK Center in Tulsa on December 20. pic.twitter.com/qZeYJVY2aX — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) August 13, 2026

Neither school has a lot of history. As a matter of fact, the Wildcats have only played Oklahoma State once. Their only meeting came on November 27, 2025, when the Wildcats fell 86-81.

Nick Martinelli, the Wildcats' best player. led the team with a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds. Despite his strong effort, it wasn't enough to beat the Cowboys. However, this game in December presents a great opportunity for Northwestern to even the score. This is a great matchup because it's new and different. Sometimes having new competition brings out the best in players.

A player the Wildcats must keep an eye on this game is senior Jordan Burks. One of his strong assets is that he's a long and versatile scoring threat. If Northwestern lets him get too comfortable at the start of the game, it's going to be tough to slow him down. The Wildcats defense can't let him have any confidence or gain momentum. His size and scoring ability are not something to take lightly.

Jake West and LA Pratt are two players that must be effective in this game. Pratt brings a lot of experience to this team. He averaged 17 points last season. His leadership and experience must be big time in this matchup. West may not be as experienced as Pratt, but he can make his mark starting in this game.

Sometimes a player needs that liberty from coaches to get things going. Although he averaged five points a game last season, the Wildcats should expect him to raise his game and average 10 points a game. It's all about encouraging him and giving him confidence to shoot the ball well. Many might be overlooking him, but there's great potential for him to succeed if he's willing not to shy away from opportunities to grow.

Northwestern can beat Oklahoma State if they focus on the nuances of the matchups and changes. It was a competitive game last season. The Wildcats can't shoot too much from the perimeter. They must balance it out with midrange shots and get more in the paint. One of the key ingredients for them to succeed in this matchup is to share the ball.

When there's an unselfish style of basketball, a team rarely comes out in the losing column. We are four months away from this game. If both teams can top last year's showdown, then it has great potential to be one of the best college basketball games of the season. It's an underrated matchup.

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