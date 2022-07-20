2022 Big Ten Media Days: Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch + More

Big Ten Football Media Days will be held Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the same location at which the Big Ten Championship game will be held.

The event will kick off Tuesday with remarks from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Next, half of the conference's coaches will give remarks followed by availability with select players. The second half of the conference's coaches and players will appear on Wednesday.

Big Ten Media days will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App.

Here's a complete list of scheduled speakers and players in attendance.

Day 1: Tuesday, July 26

Opening Remarks

10:15 - 11 a.m. - Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner

Nebraska

11 a.m. - Coach Scott Frost | DE/OLB Garrett Nelson, CB Quinton Newsome, TE Travis Vokolek

Maryland

11:15 a.m. - Coach Mike Locksley | DB Jakorian Bennett, WR Rakim Jarrett, QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Minnesota

11:30 a.m. - Coach P.J. Fleck | QB Tanner Morgan, DB Tyler Nubin, OL John Michael Schmitz, LB Mariano Sori-Marin

Iowa

11:45 a.m. - Coach Kirk Ferentz | LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Kaevon Merriweather

Indiana

12 p.m. - Coach Tom Allen | TE A.J. Barner, LB Cam Jones, CB Tiawan Mullen

Northwestern

12:15 p.m. - Coach Pat Fitzgerald | DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Cameron Mitchell, LT Peter Skoronski

Michigan

12:30 p.m. - Coach Jim Harbaugh | TE Erick All, QB Cade McNamara, DT Mazi Smith, DB D.J. Turner

Day 2: Wednesday, July 27

Purdue

11 a.m. - Coach Jeff Brohm | TE Payne Durham, LB/S JAlen Graham, QB Aidan O'Connell

Illinois

11:15 a.m. - Coach Bret Bielema | DB Sydney Brown, RB Chase Brown, DB Jartavius Martin

Michigan State

11:30 a.m. - Coach Mel Tucker | S Xavier Henderson, WR Jayden Reed, QB Payton Thorne

Rutgers

11:45 a.m. - Coach Greg Schiano | P Adam Korsak, TE Johnny Langan, DB Avery Young

Penn State

12 p.m. - Coach James Franklin | S Ji'Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, DT P.J. Mustipher

Wisconsin

12:15 p.m. - Coach Paul Chryst | NT Keeanu Benton, OLB Nick Herbig, QB Graham Mertz

Ohio State

12:30 p.m. - Coach Ryan Day | S Ronnie Hickman, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, QB C.J. Stroud

