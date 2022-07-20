2022 Big Ten Media Days: Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch + More
Big Ten Football Media Days will be held Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the same location at which the Big Ten Championship game will be held.
The event will kick off Tuesday with remarks from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Next, half of the conference's coaches will give remarks followed by availability with select players. The second half of the conference's coaches and players will appear on Wednesday.
Big Ten Media days will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App.
Here's a complete list of scheduled speakers and players in attendance.
Day 1: Tuesday, July 26
Opening Remarks
10:15 - 11 a.m. - Kevin Warren, Big Ten Commissioner
Nebraska
11 a.m. - Coach Scott Frost | DE/OLB Garrett Nelson, CB Quinton Newsome, TE Travis Vokolek
Maryland
11:15 a.m. - Coach Mike Locksley | DB Jakorian Bennett, WR Rakim Jarrett, QB Taulia Tagovailoa
Minnesota
11:30 a.m. - Coach P.J. Fleck | QB Tanner Morgan, DB Tyler Nubin, OL John Michael Schmitz, LB Mariano Sori-Marin
Iowa
11:45 a.m. - Coach Kirk Ferentz | LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Kaevon Merriweather
Indiana
12 p.m. - Coach Tom Allen | TE A.J. Barner, LB Cam Jones, CB Tiawan Mullen
Northwestern
12:15 p.m. - Coach Pat Fitzgerald | DE Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Cameron Mitchell, LT Peter Skoronski
2022 Big Ten Media Days: Schedule, Rosters, How to Watch + More
Here's everything you need to know for the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Top 10 Funniest Things the Internet Said About USC and UCLA's Move to the Big Ten
From Big Ten Barbie to The Simple Life, the internet has spoken.
Big Ten Conference Official Statement: USC and UCLA to join conference in 2024
The Trojans and Bruins will begin competition in the 2024-25 academic year.
Michigan
12:30 p.m. - Coach Jim Harbaugh | TE Erick All, QB Cade McNamara, DT Mazi Smith, DB D.J. Turner
Day 2: Wednesday, July 27
Purdue
11 a.m. - Coach Jeff Brohm | TE Payne Durham, LB/S JAlen Graham, QB Aidan O'Connell
Illinois
11:15 a.m. - Coach Bret Bielema | DB Sydney Brown, RB Chase Brown, DB Jartavius Martin
Michigan State
11:30 a.m. - Coach Mel Tucker | S Xavier Henderson, WR Jayden Reed, QB Payton Thorne
Rutgers
11:45 a.m. - Coach Greg Schiano | P Adam Korsak, TE Johnny Langan, DB Avery Young
Penn State
12 p.m. - Coach James Franklin | S Ji'Ayir Brown, QB Sean Clifford, DT P.J. Mustipher
Wisconsin
12:15 p.m. - Coach Paul Chryst | NT Keeanu Benton, OLB Nick Herbig, QB Graham Mertz
Ohio State
12:30 p.m. - Coach Ryan Day | S Ronnie Hickman, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, QB C.J. Stroud
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily