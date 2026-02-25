Northwestern Men's Basketball Extends Dominance Over Indiana With Road Victory

In the rugged world of Big Ten basketball, few arenas carry the mystique and menace of Assembly Hall. It was when the Northwestern Wildcats stepped onto that hardwood in Bloomington that it felt less like hostile territory and more like familiar ground.

On Tuesday night, Northwestern delivered another statement, storming back for a thrilling 72-68 road victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. The win marks six consecutive victories over Indiana, including four straight in Bloomington. With the result, Northwestern improves to 12-16 overall and 4-13 in Big Ten play, while Indiana drops to 17-11 and 8-9 in conference action.

Nick Martinelli’s Legacy Performance Lifts Northwestern

Every great road win needs a centerpiece performance, and senior forward Nick Martinelli delivered one that will live in program lore. Martinelli poured in a game-high 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting, adding five rebounds and three assists. It was the 40th 20-point game of his career, a milestone that underscores his consistency and impact in Evanston.

SIX STRAIGHT OVER IU 😼 pic.twitter.com/4muipGvCtM — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) February 25, 2026

But this wasn’t just another stat-stuffing night. Because this was a takeover. Martinelli played all 20 minutes of the second half and erupted for 21 points after the break.

The defining moment came with 2:58 remaining. Standing unguarded near the Northwestern bench, Martinelli took a pass from Arrinten Page and calmly drilled a three-pointer to give the Wildcats a 63-61 lead. It was their first meaningful lead in what felt like ages, and it was one they would not surrender.

If you glanced at the final score, you might assume this was a back-and-forth battle throughout. It wasn’t. For the first 37 minutes, Indiana dictated terms. Northwestern led for just 34 seconds during that stretch. The Hoosiers built a 42-33 halftime lead and pushed their advantage to as many as 13 points, including an 11-point cushion in the second half.

Early on, Indiana looked poised for a comfortable home win. After Northwestern grabbed a brief 9-8 edge in the opening five minutes, the Hoosiers unleashed a 23-10 run. Guard Lamar Wilkerson caught fire, scoring 11 points during that stretch, with nine coming from beyond the arc.

During one key segment before the under-8 media timeout, both teams were even in rebounds, fouls, and turnovers. The difference was shooting. Indiana went 9-for-13 from the floor and knocked down seven three-pointers, while Northwestern shot 8-for-17.

A Dramatic Second-Half Shift Silences Assembly Hall

By halftime, Indiana had shot a blistering 62.5 percent from the field and connected on eight threes. The 42-33 lead felt firm. Sophomore guard Angelo Ciaravino helped steady Northwestern late in the half with two timely layups. He trimmed the deficit to nine entering the break and kept hope alive.

Then came the flip.

Northwestern outscored Indiana 39-22 in the second half and closed the game on a 24-12 run over the final 10 minutes. The defensive clampdown was suffocating. Indiana made a field goal with just over 10 minutes remaining and did not connect again from the floor until the final minute.

The Hoosiers shot just 30.8 percent in the second half, the lowest field goal percentage Northwestern has allowed in a half during conference play this season. From beyond the arc after halftime, Indiana went 2-of-12.

The Wildcats forced 10 turnovers in the second half and held Indiana to 35.7 percent shooting from three-point range overall. Jake West, the first-year guard, poured in 16 points and buried 3 of 5 from three-point range. When the pressure peaked late, he calmly sank four clutch free throws to help close the door.

Arrinten Page filled the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He assisted on Martinelli’s go-ahead three, knocked down a key triple off a Martinelli feed with under seven minutes remaining, and drilled the game-sealing free throw with one second left. Ciaravino added nine points and five rebounds, his early composure helping keep the Wildcats within striking distance.

Northwestern also won the rebounding battle decisively, 34-23. Matching Indiana’s physicality early proved crucial. It prevented the deficit from ballooning beyond reach and set the stage for the second-half surge.

After Martinelli’s three-pointer put Northwestern ahead for good, the Wildcats managed the clock and the moment. The Hoosiers’ final desperation heave fell harmlessly away as Northwestern celebrated yet another victory in Bloomington. Six straight over Indiana. Four straight inside Assembly Hall. That is no accident, pure dominance.

Now, the Wildcats head back to Evanston riding momentum. They will look to extend their win streak to three games when they host Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. CT inside Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will air on the Big Ten Network and WGN Radio 720.

