Aiden Chiles, Northwestern Ground Game Crush Rutgers 42-14

The Northwestern Wildcats didn't have to break a sweat against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Aidan Chiles led the Wildcats with five total touchdowns in a dominant 42-14 win on Saturday at Ryan Field.

Chiles continues to have a season for the ages. The senior quarterback threw for 219 yards on 19 completions and three touchdowns. In addition to that, he did it with his legs as well. Chiles ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Chiles did a great job by constantly having his eyes downfield and constantly moving around.

"My team trusted me," Chiles said after the game. "Coming out every drive and just having no doubt, leaving no doubt. We came out, we competed, continued to execute. We know who we are. We came out to play football."

The Wildcats' ground game absolutely overwhelmed and overpowered the Scarlet Knights' defense. The fans have been very supportive of the way this team is performing. The way the offense and defense are impacting the game is incredible. There's a lot of self-belief.

Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe had a strong game, especially in the first half. He was putting some nice moves in the first quarter by spinning and using his speed to gain yardage. Komolafe finished the game with 150 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown. It was the Chiles-and-Komolafe run attack show at Illinois. The Wildcats scored 21 points in the first quarter.

The wide receivers combined for three touchdowns. Griffin Wilde led the receivers with 133 yards and a touchdown. Drew Wagner and Alex Honig each scored a touchdown.

Oct 24, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Drew Wagner (19) catches a touchdown pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at New Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As outstanding as the offense was, the defense remains impressive. Wildcats' defense picked up two interceptions from Jalen Lewis and Montae Pata. It's the first interception of the season for both defensive backs. Wildcats' defense held the Scarlet Knights to just 100 passing yards. Linebacker Braydon Brus led the defense with 10 tackles.

The running back battle between Antwan Raymond and Komolafe didn't disappoint. Raymond had an answer for him. Raymond also finished with 150 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown—an epic showdown between the two running backs.

Northwestern converted on nine of 13 third-down possessions, which was a big factor in the game. They won the turnover battle. The penalties could be much better or cleaned up, since they had two more penalties than the Scarlet Knights, but the defense and run game overshadowed the penalties.

The Wildcats improve to 6-1, winning four straight games. Northwestern will face Oregon, which will be a bigger challenge. Their schedule will only get tighter from here. The team is showing that they are ready to face anyone.

Stay up to date on the Wildcats by bookmarking Northwestern On SI and follow us on Twitter.