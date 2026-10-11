Will Northwestern Wildcats Enter AP Top 25

The Northwestern Wildcats are playing some of their best football through the first five weeks of the season.

Getting ranked in college football is not an easy feat. The Big Ten Conference is highly competitive. Northwestern will have to continue to stack up victories and win decisively to earn the respect of AP voters.

Northwestern doesn't get the same recognition or attention in the same breath as Ohio State, Michigan, or even Indiana, but there's a legitimate chance they can make it to the AP Top 25 Poll by the end of the month.

The Wildcats haven't ranked since 2015. Their best years came between 2012 and 2015. The 2026 Wildcats are making the fans believe once again. A new stadium, new coaching personnel, their defense looks tenacious, and their senior quarterback Aidan Chiles is a gamer and could be playing on a lot of Sundays in the future.

Northwestern picked up a win against Ball State on Saturday with a 45-14 win. It was imperative for this team to win by that margin. Northwestern tortured the Cardinals with the passing game. Northwestern had 272 passing yards.

With a 4-1 record, the Wildcats have easily won two more games against Michigan State and Rutgers. Now, the Spartans can be a surprising and pesky team when they want to, but this Wildcats team is gritty and talented enough to beat them in this Big Ten matchup. Northwestern will be on the road, but they should be favorites to win that game.

Rutgers is struggling heavily, and Vhiles could make their defense look miserable in two weeks. If Northwestern can win the next two games and go 6-1, then the AP voters might move them up at least to No. 24 in the rankings.

If Northwestern doesn't get ranked and win decisively, their golden opportunity will be against Oregon and Iowa. The Wildcats will face both teams on Oct 31 and Nov 7. The game against the Ducks will be on the road, and against the Hackeyes will be at home. Oregon recently lost to UCLA Bruins and dropped to 3-2. Ducks committed too many turnovers, and that's a positive sign for the Wildcats' defense.

Iowa, meanwhile, has a solid defense. They're 5-1. Their only loss came against Ohio State, but they beat good teams such as Michigan and Iowa State. The game against the Hackeyes will say a lot about the Wildcats' chances of reaching the top 25.

Indiana, UCLA, Ohio State, and Wisconsin are the only teams that remain unbeaten in conference play. Northwestern's only loss was against Indiana, and they showed tremendous fight in that game. The Wildcats can extend their winning streak by winning the next three games before meeting Iowa. Exciting times are happening in Evanston, Illinois.

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