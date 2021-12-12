Big Ten Football: Schedule and Game Previews for Every B1G Bowl Game

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. West Virginia

This bowl game will feature two offenses with distinctly different approaches. Minnesota leans heavily on their ground game, averaging 193.8 rushing yards per game, good for third in the Big Ten. As for West Virginia, the Mountaineers prefer to air the ball out, averaging 256.9 yards per game through the air. This matchup will ultimately come down to which defense can shut down the opposing offenses strength, as the Minnesota defense only allowed 184.7 yards per game through the air on the season while the West Virginia defense only gave up 129.3 rushing yards per game. The West Virginia defense should slow down the Minnesota ground game enough to force Minnesota to beat them through the air, which the Golden Gophers are simply not good at.

Watch: Tuesday Dec. 28 at 9:15 p.m. Central on ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Much like the the Guaranteed Rate Bowl between Minnesota and Virginia, this one features two offenses with different approaches. Maryland loves to air the ball out behind dynamic quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa while Virginia Tech tries to beat you through their rushing attack. Behind Tagovailoa, the Terps averaged 308.3 yards through the air per game while the Virginia Tech defense only allowed 219.9 yards per game through the air on the season. For the Hokies, their ground game is led by running back Raheem Blackshear, who racked up 714 yards and six touchdowns on the ground this season. If Tagovailoa and the Maryland offense can successfully air it out against Virginia Tech, things could get ugly rather fast as the Virginia Tech offense is not built to air it out in a shootout.

Watch: Wednesday Dec. 29 at 1:15 p.m Central on ESPN

Transperfect Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee

This matchup could end up being a shootout between two teams with offenses capable of putting up yards at will. Tennessee comes into this one averaging 459 yards per game on the season while Purdue put up 423.9 yards per game. However, the Boilermakers almost exclusively did it through the air, averaging 340.4 yards passing but only 83.5 yards per game on the ground. Tennessee, though, was much more well balanced, as they managed 247 yards per game through the air while racking up 212 yards per game rushing. It's no secret that Purdue wants to beat teams through the air and in games where they can't put up video game numbers passing, they struggle. That could be the case against a Tennessee team that only allows 251.4 passing yards per game. Look for Purdue to attempt to air it out against the Volunteer defense because otherwise this one could be a blowout.

Watch: Thursday Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Central on ESPN

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh may be one of the worst possible matchups for Michigan State to draw in a bowl game. Led offensively by quarterback Kenny Pickett, fresh off being named a Heisman finalist, the Pittsburgh offense managed to put up 350.2 yards per game through the air, which is the biggest weakness of this Michigan State team. On the season, the Spartans allowed a staggering 337.7 yards through the air per game, easily the worst pass defense in the Big Ten. Pickett, who still is deciding if he will play or sit out the bowl game, should have a field day against the Spartan defense, possibly putting up video game numbers. For Michigan State, they also like to air it out offensively, however not nearly as much as Pitt. However, the true star of the Spartan offense is running back Kenneth Walker III, who helped the Spartan offense average 185.6 yards per game on the ground. If the Spartans can keep it close and run a balanced offense, this could be a really interesting game, but if the Spartan defense gets gashed through the air it could be a blowout.

Watch: Thursday Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Central on ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Wisconsin had far and away the best defense in the Big Ten this season, only allowing 240.8 yards per game this season, including holding opponents to a mere 65.2 yards per game rushing. That could spell trouble for Arizona State, a team that loves to run the ball, averaging 202.3 yards per game on the ground this season. Wisconsin, to the surprise of no one, also loved to rely on their run game to the tune of 215.4 rushing yards per game. Arizona State, much like Wisconsin, was also good defensively against the run, only allowing 129 rushing yards per game on the season. Quite simply, this game could be a low-scoring, defensive battle with whoever manages to get their ground game going first. Wisconsin should have the edge in that department but Arizona State will keep it close and make things interesting against the Badgers.

Watch: Thursday Dec. 30 at 9:30 p.m. Central on ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

For the first time since 2004, the Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten champions following a blowout win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. Now they find themselves matched up with a Georgia team fresh off a blowout loss in the SEC championship game to Alabama, their only loss on the season. The Wolverines, boasting the second best offense in the Big Ten, will face an uphill battle against what many considered to be the best defense in the country prior to the SEC championship game. The Wolverines averaged 451.9 yards of total offense per game on the season while the Georgia defense only allowed 254.3 yards a game. Michigan boasts a balanced offense, averaging 223.8 rushing yards and 228.1 passing yards per game on the season. The most common belief for this one is that Georgia will roll to an easy win and a rematch with Alabama in the national championship game but don't overlook this Michigan team, as they could very well surprise people and pull this one out.

Watch: Friday Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Central on ESPN

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. No. 22 Arkansas

It was a season to forget for Penn State, finishing 7-5 and sliding down to the Outback Bowl against a solid Arkansas team that finished 8-4 on the season. Penn State aired it out this season, led by quarterback Sean Clifford, averaging 274.4 yards per game through the air. Arkansas won't make things easy for the Nittany Lions, however, as they only allowed 215.1 passing yards per game. This could be a difficult game for Penn State as Arkansas features a balanced offense capable of beating them through the air or on the ground. That being said, the Penn State defense were in the top half of the Big Ten against both the pass and the run, allowing 208.3 and 135.7 yards per game respectively. If the Penn State offense can get it going through the air they should be able to compete with Arkansas but if they are unable to, look for Arkansas to roll in this one.

Watch: Saturday Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN2

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 25 Kentucky

Iowa featured one of the worst offenses in the Big Ten this season, finishing in the bottom half for both passing and rushing yards per game. As a result, they rely on their defenses to grind out wins, wearing down opponents in low-scoring games. That could be difficult to do against Kentucky, however, as the Wildcats run a balanced offense that averaged 431.1 yards per game of total offense on the season while Iowa only allowed 326.9 yards per game. Simply put, the Hawkeye offense is not built for shootouts and if the Kentucky offense can put up points fast, they should run away with this one. That being said, don't be surprised if the Iowa defense has no trouble shutting down the Kentucky defense to secure the win in this one.

Watch: Saturday Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. Central on ABC

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah

What was once a season that appeared to be destined for yet another College Football Playoff appearance for the Buckeyes resulted in a Rose Bowl berth following the loss to Michigan. They were gashed on the ground against Michigan, giving up 297 rushing yards, which could spell trouble against Utah. The Utes come into the Rose Bowl as Pac 12 champions and with the best rushing attack in the Pac 12, averaging 216.1 yards per game on the ground. Ohio State on the other hand features the best passing attack in the Big Ten averaging 364.9 yards per game on the season. Utah could give the Buckeyes passing attack trouble though as the Utes held opponents to 195.3 yards per game through the air. If the Buckeyes are able to beat the Utah defense through the air they can pull out the win but if they can't, Utah could manage a huge upset win to cap off a historic season for the program.

Watch: Saturday Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. Central on ESPN

