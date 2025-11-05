2027 3-Star CB Talks Northwestern Offer
Cristian Mbamarah, a 2027 three-star cornerback from Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colorado, received an offer from Northwestern on October 29. Since then, he has also received offers from the Iowa State Cyclones and the Duke Blue Devils. I caught up with him to discuss his offer from the Wildcats and to get the latest updates on his recruitment.
This season at Cherokee Trail
The Cougars concluded the regular season with an overall record of 4-6 and are preparing to face the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans in the first round of the 5A Colorado High School Activities Association state playoffs on Friday. During the regular season, Mbamarah recorded 31 tackles, three pass breakups, and an interception for Cherokee Trail. "The season has been up and down, with a lot of lows and some highs, but we know that it doesn't matter. It's Week Zero again, and we gotta win or we're gone, but personally, I've been proud of my play. I haven't lived up to my standards, but I'm my hardest critic, so I hold myself pretty high, " he said.
His recruitment
Mbamarah is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback who is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The 247Sports Composite has him rated as the No. 780 prospect nationally, the No. 64 athlete in the county, and the No. 6 prospect in Colorado. His recruitment is gaining momentum, and he has received offers from several schools, including Kansas State, North Dakota State, Syracuse, Arizona, Washington State, Colorado State, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Iowa State, and Duke.
Kansas State was the first program to offer him, which he considers a significant blessing. I was excited and blessed to receive my first offer from Kansas State and Coach Klanderman (Defensive Coordinator and Safeties coach Joe Klanderman). I think I cried that day because it showed all my hard work had paid off, and that God was really working for me, like always. K-State is a great place, with a great atmosphere, and it was definitely a blessing to go up there and to see it for myself."
Northwestern offered Mbamarah after he spoke with Cornerback coach LaMarcus Hicks. "The conversation with Coach Hicks went great! We have been talking for a long time, and to finally get the offer meant a lot. I'm grateful for everything and for them looking at me. My recruitment has been going well; I've been getting a lot of attention from some of those schools, which I'm grateful for, and I just want to enjoy the process as much as I can."
Other schools in the mix, and what he is looking for in a program
Mbamarah told me that there have been a few schools currently standing out in his recruitment. "I am hearing from San Diego, Wyoming, and Columbia. But Arizona, Kansas State, and Syracuse are a few that have definitely stood out to me." He took a game-day visit to Colorado State earlier this season and was at Syracuse over the weekend for a game-day visit with the Orange, who fell to North Carolina 27-10. "Colorado State and Syracuse were both great and electric. I really enjoyed my time there at both visits."
As a member of the class of 2027, Mbamarah has time before making a decision. However, he knows what he will seek in a program. "It will definitely be a school that wants me and can develop me. Everyone wants to play right away, and sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't, but a school that can develop me football-wise is great, but also off the field, teaching me to be a better man is just as important."
