Chicago's NWSL Team Considering Moving Games to Martin Stadium
After tearing down the old Ryan Field before last football season, Northwestern needed a plan for where it would play while the new stadium was being built. As uncertainty festered, the rumor mill swirled about playing at various stadiums in and around Chicago.
Instead, the university decided to build a temporary home right on Lake Michigan on campus. Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium opened for the 2024 season, and the 'Cats played most of their home games there (except for a couple at Wrigley Field).
Now, the stadium might be getting a new tenant. Matthew Eadie reported in Evanston Now on Friday that the Chicago Stars FC, the city's NWSL team, is exploring moving its home games to Martin Stadium.
Ella Brockway, a reporter with the Washington Post, shared the article on X yesterday.
According to the article, the Stars' lease at their current home, SeatGeak Stadium, ends after the season that is happening right now. The new Ryan Field is slated to open in 2026, so the 'Cats are likely playing just one more season at Martin Stadium.
This is important because it means the teams wouldn't overlap. If the Stars decided to make the move, Northwestern's season would end before the NWSL season starts. This year, the soccer league began its regular season on March 14.
From a Northwestern perspective, this news is interesting because the university is making plans for what to do with the stadium once the football team moves out. Hosting Stars games would give it a practical use moving forward.