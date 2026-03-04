Daniel Segal Elevated to Senior Offensive Analyst Role at Northwestern Football

The support staff shuffle in Evanston continues, and this one carries serious strategic weight. The Northwestern Wildcats have officially elevated Daniel Segal to senior offensive analyst. That just showed the infrastructure behind the Dan and Susan Jones Family Head Football Coach, David Braun.

This is not a splashy, headline-grabbing hire meant to dominate social media. It is the kind of move that wins meetings and builds long-term consistency inside the Conference.

The UCLA Connection Strengthens Northwestern’s Offensive Brain Trust

Segal most recently joined Northwestern’s staff in February 2026. Before arriving in Evanston, Segal built his recent reputation with the UCLA Bruins. He was operating inside a Power Five structure that demanded adaptability and precision.

He originally joined UCLA ahead of the 2022 season as an offensive analyst under head coach Chip Kelly. By 2024, he had earned a promotion to senior offensive analyst.

His versatility became especially clear during the latter stages of the 2025 season. Segal stepped in as the Bruins’ interim tight ends coach, taking on on-field responsibilities and helping maintain stability during a transitional stretch.

There is also a direct link tying Segal’s UCLA tenure to Northwestern’s current offensive structure. During the 2025 season, he worked closely with current Wildcats quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel.

Neuheisel stepped into the offensive coordinator role at UCLA after the Bruins fell 17-14 to Northwestern in Evanston on September 27, 2025. That prior collaboration provides built-in familiarity and suggests a smooth integration into Northwestern’s offensive philosophy.

Segal’s football foundation was formed at the professional level. From August 2015 to February 2017, he worked as a pro personnel intern with the New York Giants.

That role provided exposure to scouting, roster construction, and player evaluation at the NFL level. Immersed in professional operations, Segal developed an analytical framework centered on detail, projection, and strategic depth.

A Strategic Fit Under David Braun

Following his time in the NFL, Segal transitioned back to the collegiate ranks, joining the Washington Huskies football staff in 2017 as an offensive assistant. He held that position through 2018 before being elevated to offensive graduate assistant.

From 2019 to 2022, Segal remained in the graduate assistant role, expanding his understanding of offensive systems, play design, and player development. During that stretch, he also earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Washington in 2020, adding academic depth to his practical experience.

His career began at the University of Miami (Ohio), where he attended from 2011 to 2015 and earned his Bachelor of Science in Oxford, Ohio. That educational foundation launched him into the professional football world, beginning with the Giants and continuing through multiple Power Five programs.

The elevation of Segal fits squarely within Coach Braun’s broader vision for Northwestern football. Building a competitive program in the Big Ten requires more than talent on the field.

As Northwestern prepares for the upcoming Big Ten schedule, attention to detail becomes critical. Defensive schemes are complex. Personnel matchups are tight. Margins for error shrink quickly. Having an experienced analyst who understands both NFL evaluation principles and modern college offensive systems strengthens the Wildcats’ ability to adjust and compete.

Segal’s career timeline tells the story of consistent growth. From University of Miami (Ohio) graduate to NFL intern, from Washington assistant to UCLA analyst, and now to Senior Offensive Analyst at Northwestern, each step has added responsibility and perspective.

