David Braun Reiterates Commitment to QB Stone After Tough Performance
Transfer quarterback Preston Stone garnered loads of praise from his new Northwestern coaches and teammates this offseason. The former SMU passer arrived in Evanston as the Wildcats' most accomplished QB of the transfer portal era, but Stone's Northwestern career could not have gotten off to a worse start than it did on Saturday.
The 'Cats were blown out in their season-opener at Tulane, 23-3, and the easiest place to point a finger would be toward Northwestern's QB1. Stone completed 19 of his 36 passes for 161 yards, but he turned the ball over five times via four interceptions and a lost fumble. The Wildcats also suffered two turnovers on downs in Tulane territory, with both fourth-down stops coming on incompletions from Stone.
As a program that has had a revolving door at quarterback for much of the last five seasons, Northwestern certainly could've pulled the plug on Stone and turned to redshirt freshman Ryan Boe to close the game against the Green Wave. However, head coach David Braun decided to stick with his graduate transfer QB through it all.
In his postgame press conference, Braun stood by Stone and confirmed that the former SMU passer will be in his team's plans moving forward.
"Preston Stone didn't play his best football, but I said boldly, I believe in that guy," Braun said. "That's our quarterback... We ride with that guy."
Stone isn't just the man under center — he's also a key leader on the team. The Wildcats voted Stone as one of five captains going into the season, despite having just joined the roster in January.
Braun called Stone's rough start "uncharacteristic," saying he was confident the passer would bounce back because of his mental and physical toughness.
"Really disappointed in our performance today and the result," Braun said. "Difficult to win when you turn it over five times... One game does not define us."
Northwestern and Stone will have the opportunity to rebound on Friday against Western Illinois, an FCS foe. The Leathernecks were crushed by No. 12 Illinois, 52-3, in their season-opener on Friday night.