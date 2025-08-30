Stone's Five Turnovers Doom Northwestern in 23-3 Loss to Tulane
Over four years at SMU, quarterback Preston Stone combined to surrender eight interceptions. Northwestern's prized graduate transfer threw four picks on Saturday alone.
The captain had a nightmarish performance in his Wildcat debut, a 23-3 loss at Tulane. Stone went just 19-for-36 passing, throwing for 161 yards and four interceptions. He led NU into enemy territory on five separate drives, but came away with just three points. Stone also had two fumbles, losing one.
The turnovers constantly put Northwestern's defense at a disadvantage, leading to a big game from Tulane quarterback Jake Retzlaff. The BYU transfer had 152 yards and a score through the air, as well as 113 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes.
Northwestern had no answers for Tulane's ground game. With Retzlaff's legs as the driving force, the Green Wave totaled rushing 268 yards at a clip of 6.5 yards per carry.
Tulane's Omari Hayes had nine catches for 74 yards, while South Dakota State transfer Griffin Wilde hauled in six catches for 64 yards in his first action for Northwestern.
Northwestern had a rough start on both sides of the football. Stone was sacked on his first snap after a blown block from left tackle Caleb Tiernan, then threw a third-down interception to Jahiem Johnson. Tulane marched right down the field with a seven-play, 52-yard scoring drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Retzlaff to Justyn Reid.
Stone finally found his rhythm on the Wildcats' third drive. After a 1-for-3 start, the SMU transfer went 4-for-5 with 46 yards to lead NU into the red zone. The drive ended in just a field goal, though, despite getting down to the 3-yard line.
That was about all that went well for Stone in the first half. The team captain threw two more interceptions to Tulane defenders, setting a career-high for picks in a game over just 30 minutes of play. The Green Wave capitalized on the free opportunities, and a 69-yard rushing touchdown from Retzlaff gave Tulane a 20-3 lead at the break.
Tulane drained half of the third-quarter clock on a drive that ended in a field goal, and the Wildcats couldn't score despite moving the ball well. Northwestern had two turnovers on downs in enemy territory via incomplete passes.
The Green Wave offense took its foot off the gas pedal in the fourth, but Northwestern still failed to find the end zone. Stone threw his fourth pick of the game and later lost a fumble to reach his first career five-turnover game.
Northwestern returns home on a short week for a game against Western Illinois on Friday.