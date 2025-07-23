Former Northwestern Wildcats Starting QB Leaves Program to Pursue Baseball
The quarterback room for the Northwestern Wildcats has been shuffled this offseason.
During Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas, head coach David Braun made multiple announcements. Along with sharing the news that Preston Stone will be the starting quarterback, Braun announced that Jack Lausch is no longer with the program as he pursues baseball.
"Jack Lausch is no longer with the program," Braun said. "What Jack did last year, starting 10 games in the Big Ten as a quarterback then going onto play baseball at an extremely high level. Jack ultimately made a decision to solely focus on baseball moving forward."
Lausch, who is a multi-sport athlete at Northwestern, played in 10 games for the Wildcats last season. He completed 53.7% of his passes for 1,714 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
After the gauntlet of a Big Ten football schedule, Lausch went onto play baseball in the spring.
Lausch played in 44 games, making 43 starts, in his first season since high school. He slashed .268/.345/.450. Over his final 13 games, Lausch batted .405 with four home runs.
“Jack has a bright, bright future in the game of baseball,” Braun said. “We will miss his leadership, miss having him as a part of the team, but excited and so impressed with everything he has achieved.”
Lausch played in the MLB Draft League this summer but went undrafted in 2025. He will now solely focus on baseball and return to the Wildcats for the 2026 season. If he gets selected next year, he will be the first Northwestern player drafted since 2021.