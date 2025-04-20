David Braun Reveals Timeline for Northwestern Quarterback Decision
Over the past few years, Northwestern has recruited several highly-touted transfer quarterbacks. Hunter Johnson was a former five-star in high school, Ryan Hilinski was a four-star and Peyton Ramsey played in 32 games at Indiana.
Preston Stone's collegiate resumé may be the most polished out of any of them at the time they arrived in Evanston. During his 2023 season at SMU, Stone threw for 3,197 yards with a 28-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Both of which are better marks in a season than Johnson, Hilinski or Ramsey ever hit in their careers, let alone before transfering to NU.
Despite their prior reputations, each of the transfer passers had to wait until Week 1 — or very close to the beginning of the season — before being named Northwestern's starting quarterback. That was also the case last season with Mississippi State transfer Mike Wright, who earned the honor right before the 'Cats faced Miami (OH) in the 2024 season opener.
However, Stone has wowed in Northwestern's spring football practices and has taken first-team reps under center. At NU's open practice on Saturday, head coach David Braun assured reporters that, while the coaches have not yet decided who the starting quarterback would be in the fall, it will not take them until Week 1 to name a starter.
"I do not plan on carrying that [decision] into the Tulane game," Braun said. "I anticipate us all being on the same page of who our starting quarterback is very early in fall camp."
When asked about Stone, Braun did not shy away from throwing praise at his new quarterback. The coach highlighted intangible traits such as his confidence and leadership, but also shouted out an area that Northwestern's offense lacked in 2024: deep passing.
"People really want to get down in press coverage and play single-high," Braun said. "He really is going to make people second-guess if they want to do that for four quarters. Really excited about his progress."
At Saturday's open practice, Northwestern's first spring practice that fans could attend, Stone's talents were on full display. The grad transfer was accurate and efficient, standing out among a quarterback group that included Ryan Boe, Aidan Gray and Marcus Romain. In 7-on-7 drills, Stone had multiple completions while rolling to his right, including a sideline dot to Frank Covey IV and an over-the-shoulder drop in the bucket to Joseph Himon II.
According to Braun, the team is already buying in to what Stone has brought in his first weeks at Northwestern.
"You can see things in the first couple of practices about the talent, but it's his character, it's leadership, the way that he's starting to really integrate with this team that gets you really excited," Braun said. "I think he's someone that this team wants to rally around.”