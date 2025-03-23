Northwestern's Quarterback Competition Excites Coach David Braun
Since the graduation of all-time passer Clayton Thorson six years ago, the Wildcats' success on the football field has depended entirely on their starting quarterback.
Northwestern won bowl games in 2020 and 2023 behind transfer quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Ben Bryant, respectively, but struggled in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024 without a viable passer under center. Entering David Braun's third season as the head coach and second year without the interim tag, it is crucial for the 'Cats to find stability at the quarterback position.
The Wildcats return dual-sport athlete Jack Lausch, who started most of NU's games last year, as well as sophomore Ryan Boe. Redshirt freshmen Aidan Gray and Sean Winton are also on the roster, though likely not in contention for the starting job yet. Incoming freshman Marcus Romain will contribute to the positional depth.
However, the biggest factor is SMU transfer Preston Stone, who has already enrolled at Northwestern and is turning heads in spring practice. Stone is splitting first-team reps with Lausch and has excelled in a quarterback battle that Braun described as "exciting."
"I've been very impressed with Preston's ability to come in and pick up a new offense and seem comfortable," Braun said at Northwestern's Pro Day on March 18. "Any time that a quarterback transitions into a new offense, there tends to be a time of adjustment. Ben Bryant maybe even experienced that a little bit when he came in prior to the 2023 season. But Preston's ability to come in and feel comfortable within the offense and process and get the ball out of his hands quickly has been something that's really stood out to me.”
Braun later added that he believes that Stone has the capability to play professional football after graduating from Northwestern, based on what he's seen out of his transfer quarterback so far.
He also praised Lausch, who is starting as an outfielder for Northwestern's baseball team while competing for the football team's QB1 role.
"Jack Lausch is playing his best football that I've ever seen him play, and I think some of it is showing up and having fun and playing the game that he enjoys," Braun said. "He's been within the offense for over a year now. He's got a lot going on. He's showing up. He's not putting a bunch of pressure on himself. He's just enjoying the game and going out and competing.”
The wild card is Boe, a sophomore from Batavia, Illinois. Boe made his first appearance against Illinois last season, completing four of his 13 passes for 42 yards and an interception. He's currently taking second-team reps, with Stone and Lausch ahead of him.
"Ryan's going through some ups and downs right now, as any young quarterback would," Braun said. "But some of the flashes that we've seen out of Ryan Boe give us a lot of excitement about where that quarterback room is going to be, [it's] in good hands for the moment.”
Stone seems like the favorite to start in Week 1, but Braun's comments reflect his confidence that Northwestern's quarterback room will be much better than in years past.