Former Michigan State DB Commits to Northwestern Wildcats
Former Michigan State DB Dillon Tatum entered the transfer portal after spring practice in the second window. Now, according to his X account, Tatum is staying in the Big Ten and heading to Northwestern with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Last season, as a junior, Tatum suffered a lower-body injury in the Spartans' first game of the season. He missed the entire year, but he was productive in previous seasons in East Lansing.
As a freshman, Tatum didn't record impressive stats, but he did play in 12 games. That's impressive in-and-of itself for a first-year player at a Big Ten school. His second season was his best to date, though, when he recorded 45 total tackles and three TFLs in nine games.
Tatum has experience playing all over the secondary, having played both corner and safety during his time at MSU. He stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 197 lbs, so he's maybe a touch undersized, but that will do the job in college.
When a player decides to leave after spring practice, it can often mean that they weren't satisfied with their presumptive role on the team for the upcoming season. During those practices, they have the opportunity to see where they stand and act accordingly.
Tatum must have felt that there were better opportunities elsewhere, and Northwestern makes sense as a destination. The Wildcats' safeties coach Harlon Barnett was coaching for the Spartans when Tatum entered the program. The two will now reunite in Evanston.
After losing some members of the secondary including Coco Azema, Northwestern needed more players in that room. Tatum should be able to help plug some holes right away assuming he's healthy coming off injury.