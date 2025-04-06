Former Northwestern Linebacker Lands ACC Projection
Former Northwestern linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. officially entered the transfer portal on March 11, ending his three-season run in purple. Now, we're getting some information about where the redshirt junior might be heading.
On3's transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos projects Soares Jr. to move to the ACC and play for NC State next year.
Soares Jr. was a noticeable player on defense for the Wildcats in 2024, flying around and making big hits. He finished his Northwestern career with 57 total tackles, 31 solos and 2.5 sacks in 28 games played.
The Connecticut native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and the No. 5 player from his state. He's listed at 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds.
Departing Evanston after his redshirt sophomore season, Soares Jr. has both talent and eligibility on his side as he searches for a new home. If that home is NC State, he'll be going to play under longtime head coach Dave Doeren and new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.
The Wolfpack defense is in need of a face lift after allowing the third-most points in the ACC this past season. Soares Jr. is a controllable piece that could help them right the ship.
It's hard to frame his departure as a positive for Northwestern, but it's also hard to blame him for searching for greener pastures. Soares Jr. has been in a crowded linebacker room for the past two seasons, and incoming Purdue transfer Yanni Karlaftis represented yet another hurdle to consistent playing time.
Soares Jr. has yet to officially commit anywhere, but with the portal season rolling on and Nakos's official projection, it seems that NC State is the most likely destination as of right now. The Wildcats could certainly use him on their roster, but a move to another conference is always better than an in-conference transfer.