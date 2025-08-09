Former Northwestern Lineman Named Top 100 Transfer Ahead of Season
Northwestern's offensive line figures to be a strength this season led by left tackle Caleb Tiernan. The blind side blocker is getting a lot of hype heading into 2025 and for good reason -- he's been a stud already for the 'Cats and has two seasons of starting experience under his belt.
But Northwestern did lose a very good lineman this offseason to the transfer portal, and he's earning some preseason recognition as well down at LSU. Josh Thompson, who played three seasons with the 'Cats, is that player.
This week, The Athletic published an article written by its college football staff highlighting the top 100 transfers from this offseason. Thompson was listed at No. 87.
At Northwestern, the 6-foot-5, 315 lbs blocker redshirted as a freshman before playing in eight games during the 2022 season. Thompson became a starter in 2023, playing at left tackle for 11 games and allowing just two sacks all year.
The next season, he showed off his versatility, filling a different spot along the Wildcats' front. Thompson started 10 games at right guard, and he was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention alongside Tiernan. His PFF grade was also the highest among his position group in the Big Ten.
Thompson is a developmental success story for Northwestern, something that is starting to seem common on the offensive line. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, according to 247Sports, and now he's likely to have a significant role at one of the more prestigious football schools in the country.
The Tigers lost four starters on their line to the NFL Draft this offseason, and Thompson is part of a transfer group coming in to try to solve that problem. The Athletic certainly seems to think he's more than capable of playing in the SEC and dealing with the pressures of playing for a school like LSU.
From a Northwestern perspective, losing a home grown talent like Thompson is never good. He certainly would have been useful blocking for Preston Stone and co. in 2025. However, the 'Cats added in the portal as well, bringing in Martes Lewis and Evan Beernsten.
Both transfer guards seem likely to start in the Wildcats' first contest against Tulane, and the hope is that they will be solid pieces. Beernsten was an All-MVFC First Team member with South Dakota State, while Lewis is truly enormous and played four seasons with Minnesota.