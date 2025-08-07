Bowl Eligibility Labeled as "In Sight" for Northwestern Wildcats
The Northwestern Wildcats have low expectations for the 2025 season.
The Wildcats are coming off a four-win season with a 2-7 record in the Big Ten. Head coach David Braun attempted to improve the roster in the transfer portal this offseason.
With multiple offensive transfers coming in, will the Wildcats have a chance to make a bowl.
ESPN put out its latest power rankings in the Big Ten on Thursday. The Wildcats were given a bleak outlook at No. 16 out of 18 teams but received a glimmer of hope at the end.
"The Wildcats face a huge opener at Tulane and several tricky Big Ten road contests, but bowl eligibility should be within sight," the publication wrote.
The Wildcats were ranked above only Maryland and Purdue, who is widely regarded as the worst team in the Big Ten entering the season.
Preston Stone was the biggest addition for the Wildcats at the quarterback position. He comes in after a career at SMU. Northwestern also added Griffin Wilde from South Dakota State, along with a revamped offensive line.
Are New Additions Enough to Get Northwestern into Bowl Season?
The Wildcats have qualified for bowl eason once over the last four years.
After the disastrous final years of Pat Fitzgerald, which included four wins in two years, Braun led Northwestern to the Las Vegas Bowl after an eight-win campaign in 2023.
Northwestern came back down to Earth last season but the goal has remained the same entering the fall.
The Wildcats open the season with a very entertaining matchup agaist Tulane. The Stone-led Wildcats will take on Tulane and Jake Retzlaff, who recently transferred from BYU. A victory would go a long way in getting Northwestern into a bowl.
A loss would mean the Wildcats have to find another win in conference play. Outide of Purdue, it is hard to find games that Northwestern could steal. The Wildcats will be tested by Oregon, Penn State, and Illinois this season.
Early on, the Wildcats will take on UL-Monroe after hosting UCLA. This is an important stretch for the team during its journey for six wins.
"After bottoming out on offense in 2024, Northwestern had its most successful winter transfer portal haul, which included quarterback Preston Stone (SMU), wide receiver Griffin Wilde (South Dakota State) and several linemen," ESPN wrote.
The season will start for Northwestern on Aug. 30 against Tulane.