Former Purdue LB Opens Up About Potential Fit with Northwestern
Northwestern signed its biggest incoming transfer class ever this winter, led by Purdue linebacker and former four-star recruit Yanni Karlaftis.
Karlaftis played in 37 games for the Boilermakers over the last four years, including all 24 since 2023. He arrives in Evanston as a graduate transfer who will look to replace the production of graduating senior linebacker Xander Mueller.
The West Lafayette native wanted to stay in the Big Ten after transferring from Purdue and was immediately drawn to Northwestern's coaching staff.
“For me personally, it was about finding the school that I feel like could develop me and become the best player," Karlaftis said Thursday in his first meeting with the media since joining the Wildcats. "When I met Coach McGarigle, I saw that he’s going to coach me hard and get me to become a better player.”
Karlaftis said he's enjoying the transition to Northwestern and acknowledged that the coaches have worked hard to integrate the transfers into the current roster.
As far as where the Greek-born linebacker will fit into defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle's and head coach David Braun's scheme, Karlaftis has been playing a little bit of everything in spring practices. However, he's primarily been holding down the middle linebacker spot at the center of the defense that he played at Purdue.
“I feel like I'd be comfortable anywhere at the Sam, Mike, Will, but right now I'm mostly playing the Mike," Karlaftis said. " I'm trying to get to learn the whole defense and just have a good idea of it. At Mike, you get to make a lot of the calls, and you have to know what's going on around you. I feel like it's a good way for me to get to know all the positions.”
Fifth-year linebacker Mac Uihlein, who called the plays on Northwestern's defense last year, has taken extra time to help Karlaftis this spring. The transfer said Uihlein has spent significant time with him installing plays, aiding his development and providing Karlaftis with a good resource as he learns a new system.
Karlaftis said that he can sense a difference between the way that the Northwestern team interacts with each other compared to Purdue, taking time to shout out the Wildcats' leadership and team chemistry.
Over the last two seasons, Karlaftis has combined for 112 tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss. He is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis, who played for the Boilermakers from 2019 to 2021.