Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. Minnesota

The Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) are back home at Ryan Field in Evanston to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten). Below is everything you need to know to stay up-to-speed on game day.
Game Info
Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time: 2:30 CT Kickoff
Location: Ryan Field in Evanston, IL
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: FuboTV
Listen: WGN Radio 720
Live Game Feed: Click Here
Game Highlights: Click Here
Betting Odds + Information
ESPN Football Power Index: The Golden Gophers have a 67% chance of winning.
Big Ten Football Game Highlights: Minnesota at Northwestern
Here are the biggest plays from Saturday's Week 9 contest between P.J. Fleck and his Golden Gophers and Pat Fitzgerald and his Wildcats and in Evanston.
Spread: Northwestern +7.5
Over/Under: 43
How to Bet: Find the latest odds and place your bets on the Wildcats to cover the spread at SISportsbook.
Game Preview:
The Wildcats have been a tale of two teams this season. They have looked outright dominant at times against the inferior opponents on their schedule but have struggled mightily against the quality opponents. Last week was no different against Michigan, while even with the game close at the half, ultimately the Wildcats that have struggled against good teams showed up and were blown out as a result. Things do not get any easier for Northwestern as they welcome a 5-2 Minnesota team to Ryan Field. Ultimately there shouldn't be any Halloween weekend spookiness in the air for this one as the Wildcats may keep it close for a quarter or two but will eventually be unable to keep up with the Golden Gophers.
