Green Bay Packers Land Former Northwestern Commit in NFL Draft
While many former Northwestern football players were unlikely to hear their names called until the sixth or seventh rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, an ex-Wildcat commit discovered his next destination during Saturday's fourth round.
With the No. 124 overall pick, the Green Bay Packers selected Texas edge rusher Barryn Sorrell. The defender was actually in the green room for the draft, so Sorrell was able to experience walking out onto the stage and hugging NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Goodell traditionally does not announce draft picks beyond the first round, but with Sorrell on site, the commissioner made sure he got to experience his NFL Draft moment. Sorrell was also able to celebrate with Packer fans and join in on a "Go Pack Go" chant.
The New Orleans native was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021 and originally committed to Northwestern on June 3, 2020. The 'Cats landed Sorrell over schools such as Baylor, Boston College, Louisville, Indiana, Missouri and more. However, Sorrell decommitted from Northwestern just four months later on October 23, 2020.
He received an offer from Texas on November 7, 2020 and committed to the Longhorns a month later on Early National Signing Day. Over four seasons in Austin, Sorrell played in 49 games, including 16 in his senior campaign. The Longhorns improved in wins each year of Sorrell's collegiate career, capped off with a 13-3 record and Peach Bowl win in 2024.
Sorrell had 15.5 sacks, 132 total tackles and 26 tackles for loss at Texas. He'll look to immediately bring speed off the edge to a young Green Bay Packers team.