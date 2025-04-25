Northwestern Wildcats Have Three NFL Draft Hopefuls
Tonight, the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay. It would be a genuine shock if any Northwestern Wildcats are selected. However, there are a few with a chance to go on day three.
Here's a look at the top three 'Cats in this draft class who theoretically have a chance. If they aren't drafted, all three have a solid possibility of signing a UDFA deal and getting their shot in training camp.
WR A.J. Henning
Henning is Northwestern's best chance by far. The speedy receiver began his career at Michigan before transferring to NU. He had two good seasons with the Wildcats, posting 611 yards from scrimmage this past season.
At Michigan, Henning was primarily a return man, and he continued to fill that role in Evanston. NFL teams are always looking for players who can do multiple things in the later rounds of the draft, so Henning's special team's prowess should help him.
Even still, Henning is far from a lock to be taken. Expect him to sign a deal somewhere if he isn't.
LB Xander Mueller
Mueller was unbelievable for the Wildcats in the 2023 season, finishing with 110 tackles, 11 TFLs and five sacks. He dealt with some injuries in 2024 and wasn't as productive, but he still has a chance on day three.
His odds are not as good as Henning's, but Mueller is a sure tackler with big-play ability and statistical proof of it from 2023. If he isn't drafted, expect him to land somewhere and get his NFL chance in some capacity.
TE Thomas Gordon
Sometimes, you have to read the tea leaves. And the leaves are saying that Gordon has a chance late in this draft.
He wasn't the flashiest of players at Northwestern, posting 252 yards and one touchdown this past season. But Gordon has already received some NFL looks in the pre-draft process. Earlier this month, he worked out in front of the Texans at his old high school.
Gordon is a skilled blocker with some untapped potential as a receiver. Once again, his odds of being drafted are probably low, but his odds of getting a chance somewhere after the draft has ended are much better.