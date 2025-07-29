In-State Coach Challenges Northwestern Football on Social Media
An in-state rival appears to want to schedule a game with Northwestern in the near future.
Head coach of Northern Illinois Thomas Hammock responded to Northwestern Football's announcement of a 2027 game against East Carolina on X. The team posted the news this afternoon, and Hammock was quick to respond.
Hammock seems to suggest in his post that he'd like for the Huskies to get another crack at taking down their in-state Big Ten foe. The teams last met in 2014 when Northern Illinois upset the 'Cats at the old Ryan Field by a score of 23-15.
The Huskies are a scrappy, dangerous team that does pull off some upsets of bigger programs. They've finished with a record above .500 in three of the past four seasons and had one of the more notable upsets last year, taking down Notre Dame 16-14.
The Wildcats and the Huskies have met six times in the past, with NIU's only win coming in 2014. Northwestern's overall record in the matchups is 4-1-1 with the tie coming back in 1987, according to Northwestern Athletics.
Outside of Hammock's reaction, the other news is that the 'Cats have officially scheduled a game against East Carolina for September 18, 2027. The Pirates are coming off an 8-5 season in the AAC, but it's always tough to know what a team will look like years in advance.
But the Wildcats do still have one nonconference schedule slot open in the 2027 campaign, according to Wildcat Report's Matthew Shelton. In addition to East Carolina, they're currently only scheduled to play Colorado.
That would leave one potential spot open for Northern Illinois if Braun and co. were to take Hammock up on his offer.