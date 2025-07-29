Transfer Quarterback's Success Pivotal for Northwestern in 2025
Northwestern's strongest seasons this decade — 2020 and 2023 — have come with capable game managers under center. On the other hand, tough Wildcat seasons in 2021, 2022 and 2024 all featured inconsistent passing games with quarterbacks who struggled in Big Ten play.
It's no secret that SMU transfer quarterback Preston Stone is crucial to Northwestern's attempted turnaround this fall. The Wildcats have posted competent defenses throughout the last half-decade, but frequent shortcomings at the game's most significant position have tanked entire seasons in Evanston.
On Tuesday, The Athletic's Manny Navarro unsurprisingly named Stone the most important transfer addition for Northwestern.
"Stone, a former four-star recruit who began the 2024 season as the starter at SMU, is being asked to resuscitate a Northwestern passing attack that combined to throw seven touchdown passes last year (worst among Power 4 teams) and averaged only 5.7 yards per attempt (second worst)," Navarro wrote.
Dual-sport athlete Jack Lausch, who also starts at center field for NU's baseball team, led the 'Cats in passing yards, passing touchdowns and starts in 2024. However, Northwestern went just 4-8 and ranked 130th out of 134 FBS teams in total offense. Stone threw for 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions during his last full season in 2023, and the Mustangs transfer will look to bring explosiveness to offensive coordinator Zach Lujan's passing game.
Northwestern's 14-man incoming transfer class is the largest in the program's history. While players like linebackers Yanni Karlaftis and Jack Sadowsky V, linemen Evan Beerntsen and Xavior Gray, cornerback Fred Davis II and wide receiver Griffin Wilde all project to make immediate impacts for the 'Cats, no addition appears more pivotal than Stone.