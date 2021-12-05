Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Michigan Named Big Ten Champion After 42-3 Win Over Iowa, Will Join Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati in College Football Playoffs

    Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines won Michigan's first outright Big Ten title. The College Football Playoffs are next.
    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No. 2 Michigan defeated No. 13 Iowa in a 42-3 blowout in the 2021 Big Ten Football Championship game Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

    With 67,183 fans in attendance — the most ever at a Big Ten Football Championship Game — the Wolverines put on a show, holding the Hawkeyes to a single field goal. 

    The Wolverines strung together a series of explosive plays that the Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with, securing the program's first Big Ten title since 2004 in its first Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

    Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was named the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week, was crowned the Grange-Griffin Big Ten Championship Game MVP — the conference's first defensive player to receive the honors. Hutchinson finished the game with four total tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hurries.

    With 20 rushing touchdowns through the 2020-21 season, running back Hassan Haskins surpassed the Michigan's all-time record. Haskins rushed for 56 yards on 17 attempts for two touchdowns.

    Prior to Saturday's game, the Big Ten honored the family of Tate Myre, a football player at Oxford High School (Michigan) who passed away tragically on Tuesday. Myre's family and coaches were honorary captains during Saturday's coin toss. Myre wore the number 42, and the Wolverines finished the game with 42 points.

    Michigan (12-1) earned its first berth into the College Football Playoff. No. 3 Alabama defeated No. 1 Georgia on Saturday night, putting both SEC teams in the College Football Playoffs, along with Michigan and No. 4 Cincinnati. The only remaining question is the order of the top four teams.

