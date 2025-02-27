Northwestern Announces Pro Day to Showcase NFL Prospects
In head coach David Braun's second season at the Wildcats' helm and first full season without the "interim" tag, Northwestern was led by a veteran group of players.
Northwestern had a combined 47 graduate students, seniors and redshirt juniors on its roster during the 2024 season. While none of them were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, the Wildcats will have the chance to showcase their skills to professional scouts at Northwestern's Pro Day on March 18.
The event will take place inside Northwestern's Ryan Fieldhouse, just steps away from NU's temporary football stadium.
Wildcat athletes will compete in many of the same drills as those attending the Combine in Indianapolis, such as the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.
Local collegiate athletes from the greater Chicago area will also do several of the drills, including the 40-yard dash.
Northwestern has not had an athlete drafted to the NFL since 2023, when the Wildcats had four. Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski went No. 11 overall to the Titans, while defensive back Cameron Mitchell was taken by the Browns. Defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore and running back Evan Hull were both selected by the Colts.
Graduate wide receivers A.J. Henning and Bryce Kirtz will likely headline the group of Pro Day participants after combining for over 1200 yards on 98 total catches. Defensive captains Coco Azema and Xander Mueller will presumably be among the group as well.
Henning and Mueller were both named All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions following the 2024 football season.