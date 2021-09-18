September 18, 2021
Northwestern Backup QB Andrew Marty Sparks Wildcats' Offense

The senior QB was subbed in for Hunter Johnson after a very slow offensive half.
Through the first quarter and a half of play, Northwestern's offense was sputtering and ineffective. The majority of Northwestern's drives that didn't end in an interception were three-and-outs, and a large part of the team's offensive struggles can be tracked back to senior quarterback Hunter Johnson, who has not had a great game.

Johnson has currently only completed six of his 16 throws for 75 yards and has thrown three interceptions, four total turnovers, most of which put Duke in prime scoring position. 

Johnson had a promising start to the season after having a career game in the first matchup of the season, throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan State University. He followed up his impressive performance with an underwhelming one against the Indiana State Sycamores in which he threw for only 66 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

After falling behind 27-0, senior quarterback Andrew Marty was subbed into the game and immediately made an impact. In his first drive of the game Marty completed three of his five passes for 61 yards and capped it off with a touchdown pass to freshman receiver Jacob Gil. 

