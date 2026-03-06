Northwestern Bolsters Coaching Staff with Addition of Offensive Assistant Paul Grattan

The offseason continues to reshape the future of Northwestern Wildcats football. And the program just made another move aimed squarely at strengthening its offensive brain trust. On Thursday, Dan and Susan Jones and Family Head Football Coach David Braun officially announced a fresh addition: Paul Grattan will serve as an offensive assistant in Evanston this fall.

New Northwestern Coach Paul Grattan's Rapid Rise Through the Coaching Ranks

Grattan joined the staff in February, stepping into the role at a crucial moment for the Wildcats. Also, they are preparing for another demanding season in the Big Ten Conference.

The hire reflects Braun’s ongoing strategy of blending experienced coordinators with energetic young coaches. Especially the one who understands the modern game and brings strong playing credentials.

Grattan arrives at Northwestern after a fast and productive climb through the coaching world with the Duquesne Dukes football team. His career with the Dukes began in 2023 when he joined the staff as an offensive assistant, and it didn’t take long for his impact to become clear.

After only one season working behind the scenes, Grattan’s ability to connect with players and develop talent earned him a promotion to running backs coach. He held that role for two seasons while overseeing one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the Northeast Conference.

His first season leading the backfield in 2024 proved especially impressive. Under his guidance, the Dukes produced several standout performers and a consistently productive rushing offense.

Running back JaMario Clements emerged as one of the conference’s top players, earning First Team All-NEC honors. At the same time, freshman Shawn Solomon Jr. burst onto the scene and captured the NEC Rookie of the Year award.

The Dukes’ rushing attack averaged 153.1 yards per game during the season and scored 10 touchdowns on the ground. Those performances helped power Duquesne to a share of the NEC regular-season championship, giving Grattan valuable championship experience early in his coaching career.

During the 2025 campaign, the Dukes’ rushing offense reached an even higher level of production. The team averaged 188.4 rushing yards per game and recorded 15 rushing touchdowns. They showcased a dynamic ground attack that relied on multiple contributors rather than a single feature back.

That versatility became a defining characteristic of the offense. Seven different Duquesne players recorded rushing touchdowns over the course of the season.

One of the biggest success stories from that season was the emergence of Ness Davis. Under Grattan’s guidance, Davis compiled an impressive 1,036 scrimmage yards, demonstrating the kind of all-around productivity that coaches love from modern running backs.

A Decorated Playing Career From Villanova to UCLA

Grattan’s coaching credibility is rooted in a strong playing career that spanned two highly competitive levels of college football.

He first made his mark on the field with the Villanova Wildcats football program after arriving in 2016. From 2017 through 2019, Grattan became one of the most reliable players on the roster, starting all but one game during that stretch.

His consistency and leadership on the offensive line earned him First-Team All-CAA honors in 2019, recognition that highlighted his role as one of the top linemen in the Colonial Athletic Association. That same season, Villanova advanced to the FCS Playoffs, giving Grattan valuable postseason experience.

After three standout seasons at Villanova, Grattan sought to challenge himself at the highest level of college football. He transferred to UCLA Bruins football, where he quickly carved out a starting role on the Bruins’ offensive line.

Grattan started for two seasons at UCLA and earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors from the media. Meanwhile, he also received honorable mention recognition from conference coaches in the Pac-12 Conference. He graduated from UCLA in 2021 after completing a career that included extensive experience against some of the nation’s top defensive fronts.

Following his collegiate career, Grattan briefly explored opportunities at the professional level before committing fully to coaching. He first attended the rookie minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. Shortly afterward, he signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL.

During the 2023 XFL season, Grattan appeared in six games for the Sea Dragons. That experience exposed him to the complex preparation and advanced schemes that define professional football, adding another layer of perspective to his understanding of the game.

Those experiences now inform the coaching approach he brings to Northwestern. That's where his background as a former offensive lineman provides valuable insight into blocking schemes, run-game structure, and overall offensive cohesion.

For Braun and the Wildcats, the addition of Grattan represents more than just another staff hire. It adds a young coach with championship experience, professional exposure, and a proven ability to develop offensive talent.

