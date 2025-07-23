Northwestern Defensive Lineman Lauds Unit's Continuity Heading Into 2025
Defensive lineman Anto Saka was one of Northwestern's player representatives at Big Ten Media Days today in Las Vegas. He was all smiles talking about his teammates, particularly his fellow linemen.
“Almost every week we go out and get breakfast with each other," Saka said. "We're constantly texting each other, checking in on each other."
Team bonding is important for many reasons, but Saka says his strong relationship with teammates translates on the field and in the film room.
"The thing that I love the most is that we’re all teachers and students to each other," Saka said. "If we see something in our game that needs to be worked on or that we see as a strength or a weakness, we point it out. We have that relationship to the point where we can come to each other--and we can point out our flaws--and nobody feels a type of way about that."
One thing that should help the defensive line specifically in 2025 is that the unit has a lot of returners from last season. The likes of Carmine Bastone, Aidan Hubbard, Richie Hagarty and Najee Story will all join Saka back in purple for another year.
“You’re not starting from ground zero. You can only build on what we did last year," Saka said.
Asked specifically about reuniting with Hubbard for another campaign, Saka lit up.
“I love Hubs," Saka said. "He’s one of the hardest workers I know. He goes out there, and he’s just a dude that does everything right. He knows everything. He studies the game. He knows it like the back of his hand…. I love rushing alongside Aidan.”
Hubbard is looking to build on a six-sack, seven-TFL season in 2024. Along with Saka (3.5 sacks and five TFLs), he will likely be one of Northwestern's most impactful defensive players this year.