Northwestern Drops Out of AP Top 25 Following Road Loss to Oregon, Looks to Bounce Back Against No. 21 Iowa

Northwestern suffered a disappointing 34-26 road loss to Oregon last weekend, snapping a four-game win streak. The Wildcats will look to bounce back Saturday night when they return home to face No. 21 Iowa, with an opportunity to secure a crucial ranked victory against a Big Ten opponent.

Against Oregon, Northwestern led by as many as 14 points, however the team struggled to maintain its momentum in the second half, being held to just six points.

Northwestern’s offense got off to a hot start, putting points on the board in its first four possessions, with quarterback Aidan Chiles leading the charge.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) throws a touchdown pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Credit: Troy Wayrynen- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chiles finished the afternoon with 281 passing yards and a touchdown, while adding 93 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Wide receiver Griffin Wilde was also a key piece of Northwestern’s offensive attack, recording 146 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Braydon Brus is also continuing to have a dominant season, after notching six tackles and a forced fumble against Oregon.

Despite Northwestern’s impressive first-half performance, Oregon managed to limit the Wildcats’ offensive opportunities after halftime, fueled by a career day from Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, who threw for a career-high 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Northwestern will look to shift gears to facing their toughest test yet as they will take on No. 21 Iowa Saturday night at home.

The Hawkeyes head to Evanston following a commanding 30-0 shutout victory over Wisconsin last weekend, setting the stage for a pivotal Big Ten matchup with significant implications for both teams.

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown returned to the lineup last weekend and delivered an impressive performance, throwing for 222 yards and two touchdowns while completing 20 of his 24 pass attempts.

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Credit: Jeffrey Becker- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown’s performance earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Now, the Hawkeyes and Wildcats enter the weekend evenly matched, both sitting at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play.

Iowa holds a nearly 30-game advantage in the all-time series, having won its last four matchups against Northwestern.

The Wildcats will look to reverse that trend Saturday night on their new home turf, as the Hawkeyes make their first appearance at the newly constructed Ryan Field.

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