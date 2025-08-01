Northwestern Football Adds Transfer Defender From Ivy League School
Northwestern football is gearing up for fall camp, the final step of the offseason before the regular season kicks off. The 'Cats released a roster for camp, and there was one new player on the list.
Nathaniel Campbell is a grad transfer from Yale who spent most of his college career playing linebacker. According to Yale's webpage, he switched to safety last season. It's unclear what role he'd be playing in Evanston.
Campbell's college career started with the Bulldogs in 2020, so he did not play due to the pandemic. In 2021, he didn't get much more action, appearing in four games and making one tackle.
Hoping to secure more playing time as a sophomore, he suffered an injury that cost him the entire year. Coming off the injury the next season, he again played in just four games, making minimal impact.
Finally, in 2024, Campbell got a little more run. The senior played in nine games, racking up 17 total tackles and 0.5 TFLs, according to Yale Athletics.
He's unlikely to be an impact player transferring into the Big Ten, but Campbell is a good story who seems to have worked hard for the opportunities he's gotten. Now, he'll get an opportunity in Northwestern's camp.
Linebackers Mac Uihlein and Yanni Karlaftis project to be the most important members of NU's linebacker room this season. The 'Cats are attempting to transition into a post-Xander Mueller era at the position.
Elsewhere on the new roster, quarterback Aidan Gray and defensive linemen Henry Fioriglio and Logan Uihlein were no longer listed.