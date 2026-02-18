Northwestern Football Pencils in Official Visit from 3-Star Linebacker

Northwestern Wildcats football defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tim McGarigle will be looking for some reinforcements this spring.

Linebacker Bryce Breeden, currently a three-star, 6-foot-1 junior at Bridge City High School in Bridge City, Texas, took to his official X account to announce that he'll be paying an official visit to Evanston from May 8th-10th.

McGarigle, who currently stands as Northwestern's leading tackler ever with 545, has been on staff for nine seasons overall — and is kicking off his second year as the program's defensive coordinator. He began his tenure with Northwestern in 2011, when he served as a graduate student assistant.

The now-42-year-old next served as the linebackers coach at Western Michigan in 2012 and '13, then took on additional duties as run game coordinator across the next two seasons. He next returned to the Big Ten in 2016, when he served as a linebackers coach for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini.

He had a cup of coffee in the NFL for a year, as the Green Bay Packers' defensive quality control coach. He's been back with Northwestern ever since. From 2018-23, he was the Wildcats' linebackers coach. He's had his current role since the 2024 season.

McGarigle, a native Chicagoan, also logged five seasons in the pros — including parts of three years with the NFL's then-St. Louis Rams (he was waived in September 2008) and two with the United Football League's Florida Tuskers.

It might behoove Breeden to learn under the tutelage of McGarigle. As of this writing, McGarigle has guided five linebackers to All-Big Ten honors. That tally includes Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller in 2023.

Last year, McGarigle's defense notched three defensive touchdowns, good for the 17th-most in the country (and the third-most in the Big Ten).

_________________________________

