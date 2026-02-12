Northwestern Football Sends Three Standouts to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

For the Northwestern football program, the road to the NFL Draft has officially been rerouted through Indianapolis. The NFL recently announced that three Wildcats have been invited to participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. For those who aren't aware, it's a prestigious milestone that signals renewed professional attention toward Evanston’s trenches.

The Trenches Take Center Stage for Northwestern Football

Defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard, along with offensive linemen Evan Beerntsen and Caleb Tiernan, will represent the purple and white from February 23 to March 2.

This marks the first time since 2023 that Northwestern has sent players to the Combine. That class featured Adetomiwa Adebawore, Cameron Mitchell, Evan Hull and first-round pick Peter Skoronski. Now, a new trio will carry the banner.

Northwestern’s path to Indianapolis this year was built in the dirt and the grit of the trenches. By sending two offensive anchors and a historic pass rusher, the program reinforces its long-standing reputation for developing pro-caliber linemen.

Aidan Hubbard didn’t just contribute at Northwestern. He climbed into the record books. The graduate defensive lineman finished his career as the program’s No. 5 all-time sack leader with 20.5 career sacks.

In 2025, he appeared in 11 games with 11 starts, registering 28 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, and a career-high 7.5 sacks. Hubbard logged at least 0.5 sacks in seven of 11 regular-season games. He became the first NU player since at least 1995 with multiple career games of 3.0 sacks or more.

During the season, he steadily climbed the all-time leaderboard and eventually secured sole possession of fifth place. A two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, Hubbard also posted back-to-back seasons of six or more sacks in 2024 and 2025. With that, he became the first Wildcat to accomplish that feat since Joe Gaziano in 2018-19.

For NFL scouts preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, Hubbard offers sustained production, positional versatility, and a proven track record against Big Ten competition. He did not flash for a single season. He delivered on time. A long-time fixture at left tackle, Caleb Tiernan logged 43 career starts at Northwestern. In 2025, he started all 13 games and earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

Tiernan posted an 84.3 PFF pass-blocking grade in his final season, ranking third in the Big Ten and ninth nationally among tackles. He allowed zero sacks in eight of nine conference games. He even earned PFF National Team of the Week honors twice in 2025 against Western Illinois and Oregon.

In 2024, Tiernan recorded an 88.9 pass-block grade that ranked sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten. Across multiple years, he consistently graded among the conference’s top tackles.

A former four-star recruit and the 14th highest-rated prospect in program history according to 247Sports, Tiernan chose Northwestern over Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. A dual-sport athlete in high school, his footwork and balance have translated seamlessly to the collegiate level.

Evan Beerntsen Makes Seamless FCS-to-Big Ten Transition

Perhaps the most compelling journey to Indianapolis belongs to Evan Beerntsen. The South Dakota State transfer arrived in Evanston ahead of the 2025 season after helping the Jackrabbits capture FCS national championships. His transition to the Big Ten proved immediate and impactful.

Beerntsen started all 13 games at right guard in 2025 and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. He allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits throughout the entire season. His 80.2 overall PFF grade ranked 11th nationally among guards and fourth among Big Ten guards. He also posted a 79.4 PFF run-blocking grade, which ranked seventh nationally and fourth in the conference.

Before arriving at Northwestern, Beerntsen was a multi-year starter at South Dakota State. He earned All-MVFC First Team recognition and multiple All-American honors while contributing to national championship runs.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine invitations signal more than individual achievement. They highlight Northwestern football’s continued ability to develop NFL-ready linemen.

Caleb Tiernan brings an 84.3 pass-block grade and a ninth-place national ranking among tackles. Evan Beerntsen allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits while ranking 11th nationally among guards. Aidan Hubbard leaves as Northwestern’s No. 5 all-time sack leader with 20.5 career sacks.

Tiernan and Beerntsen provide elite pass protection metrics and multi-year starting experience. Hubbard offers historical production and disruptive pass-rushing ability. Together, they showcase Northwestern’s strength in trench development. Beginning in a few days, the eyes of the football world will turn to Lucas Oil Stadium.

