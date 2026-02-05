Northwestern Will Face Off Penn State in New Stadium in October

Northwestern Wildcats football team will begin their first home against Penn State at Ryan Field on October 2.

The Wildcats are excited to have a brand-new stadium for the upcoming season. Many Wildcats fans will miss the original Ryan Field stadium. Many moments and memories ran through the old stadium from 1926 when it first opened, through 2023.

Fans must remember that business is constantly changing, and now everything is forever. The old stadium carried around 47,000 seats. The new stadium will have a capacity of around 35,000. Since technology is advancing rapidly, we will most likely see high-level screens and sightlines.

Mark Jackson, Combe Family vice president for athletics and recreation, released a statement posted on Northwestern's social media platform.

As for the actual matchup, Penn State and Northwestern have been meeting since 1993. The Nittany Lions have won most of the matchups. Penn State holds a 16-5 record. Northwestern's most significant and most surprising victory came last season when they beat the Nittany Lions, 22-21. The Wildcats won their first game in Beaver Stadium since 2014.

In that game, kicker Jack Olsen delivered three field goals for the Wildcats. Caleb Komolafe ran for 72 yards and a touchdown. Preston Stone threw for 163 yards and a touchdown. The Nittany Lions did lose quarterback Drew Allar to a leg injury ending his season and college career. Northwestern took advantage of Penn State’s six penalties in the first half.

The Wildcats played with much confidence in a very hostile environment with that tough Ohio State crowd. The team looked focused and did the little things to win the game. It is one of those games that reminds football fans that field goals matter a lot. Olsen became one of the stars for the Wildcats in this game.

It’s going to be a new season with new coaches and recruits. James Franklin was the coach when the Wildcats beat the Nittany Lions. Franklin is now the coach for Virginia Tech. Matt Campbell is the new coach. 21 newcomers are coming to the Northwestern program. It’s the largest signing class since 2003.

The Wildcats are looking forward to seeing the performances of new talent, including defensive lineman Nick Costa, offensive lineman Owen Fors, wide receiver Jaden McDuffie, linebacker Max Mohring, and many more. A new stadium, a new season, and new players make this an exciting story.

The fans can’t wait to see if this new team can improve and compete in the Big Ten Conference sooner rather than later.

