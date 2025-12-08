Northwestern Football Set for GameAbove Sports Bowl Clash vs. Central Michigan

The Northwestern Wildcats are packing their bags for Detroit. That's where their postseason journey will continue against the Central Michigan Chippewas in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Friday, December 26. It is a matchup that brings back a rare meeting between the two teams, who have played only once before. Northwestern came out on top in that 2010 contest with a close 30–25 win. More than a decade later, they will meet again under the bright lights of Ford Field.

Northwestern Wildcats' Bowl Tradition That Keeps Getting Stronger

The game kicks off at 12 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with radio listeners able to tune in through WGN Radio 720. But for the Wildcats, this trip is more than a bowl invitation. It’s a chance to protect one of the most impressive streaks in all of college football.

Northwestern enters the postseason with a five-game bowl-winning streak. It is also a run that began in 2016 and includes wins in the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl, 2017 Music City Bowl, 2018 Holiday Bowl, 2021 Citrus Bowl, and the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl. This streak is tied for the third-longest active streak in the country, behind only Minnesota with eight and Ohio with six.

It marks the second bowl trip in three seasons under Dan & Susan Jones Family Head Football Coach David Braun. He is now the first coach in Northwestern history to reach a bowl in two of his first three seasons.

The Wildcats’ most recent bowl victory came in last year’s SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, a 14–7 win over Utah inside Allegiant Stadium. The defense stole the show with three forced turnovers and the fewest points allowed in any bowl game in school history. Ben Bryant sealed the win by connecting with Bryce Kirtz on a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

This trip will also mark Northwestern’s second appearance in Detroit for a bowl game. The last came during the 2003 Motor City Bowl, where they fell short against Bowling Green in a 28–24 battle. That night is still remembered for Jason Wright’s remarkable performance, totaling 237 rushing yards and 336 all-purpose yards, earning him co-MVP honors.

Defensive Dominance and an Offense That Found Its Groove

Northwestern’s path back to bowl eligibility was built on balance, discipline, and a defense that has become one of the strongest in the Big Ten. Under defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle, the Wildcats saw a program-high seven players earn All-Big Ten defensive honors, the most in a season since 2017. The honorees were Robert Fitzgerald, Mac Uihlein, Josh Fussell, Michael Kilbane, Braden Turner, Carmine Bastone, and Anto Saka.

Robert Fitzgerald led the Big Ten with 68 solo tackles and finished the regular season with 109 total tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss. Also, an interception, a fumble recovery, and three pass breakups. Mac Uihlein added a standout season of his own. He became one of only two FBS players to record at least 93 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

On offense, the Wildcats leaned on a rejuvenated offensive line anchored by captain Caleb Tiernan, a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection. He was joined by Ezomo Oratokhai, Evan Beerntsen, Griffin Wilde, Caleb Komolafe, and Hunter Welcing as all-conference honorees. Their strength opened lanes for Komolafe, who produced 886 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns on 175 carries.

Punter Luke Akers delivered nine punts of 50 yards or more and placed nine inside the 20. Kicker Jack Olsen was perfect all year, going 14-for-14 on kicks of 30-plus yards and nailing all 20 extra points.

