Northwestern Football Adds Three Defensive Backs to Coaching Staff

Northwestern Football is doubling down on defense. In a strategic move to fortify one of the Big Ten’s most resilient defensive units, Northwestern University has finalized three major hires for its defensive secondary staff. The announcement came from Dan and Susan Jones Family Head Football Coach David Braun on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

Northwestern Football's New Staff Brings NFL Pedigree to the Secondary

The staff expansion blends veteran experience with rising young talent. LaMarcus Hicks has been named Defensive Backs Coach. Drew Gray steps into the safety coach role. Jeff Copp joins the on-field staff as Senior Defensive Assistant and Nickels Coach.

LaMarcus Hicks enters his third season at Northwestern in 2025 after previously serving as the Wildcats’ cornerbacks coach. A former NFL defensive back with the Detroit Lions from 2007 to 2008, Hicks has played a key role in the defensive resurgence. Especially that fueled Northwestern’s 8-5 record and victory over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2023.

During the 2024 season, Hicks contributed to a Northwestern defense that allowed just 15 passing touchdowns. That ranked sixth-fewest in the Big Ten and 33rd-fewest nationally. The Wildcats also intercepted 10 passes and allowed only 11.36 yards per completion. And those numbers reflect discipline and technique in the secondary.

In his first season in Evanston in 2023, Northwestern finished 8-5, went 5-4 in conference play, and defeated Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. The defense intercepted 13 passes, the third most in the Big Ten and 25th nationally. It also allowed just 182.9 passing yards per game, which ranked 15th in the country. According to SP+, Northwestern recorded a defensive efficiency rating of 18.6, the 18th-best mark nationally.

Hicks has helped develop Josh Fussell into an All-Big Ten selection in 2025. He has worked with three all-conference cornerbacks during his time at NU. Before arriving in Evanston, he coached at Utah State and Eastern Michigan. In 2020 at EMU, the Eagles held opponents scoreless on eight of 28 red-zone trips, ranking first in the MAC and seventh nationally.

A native of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Hicks was a First Team All-Big 12 safety at Iowa State Cyclones football, where he led the conference with five interceptions in his senior season. His resume blends production, development, and big-game results.

Drew Gray Continues His Rise in the Secondary

Drew Gray moves into the safeties coach role after serving as Northwestern’s nickel coach in 2024 and 2025. His promotion reflects the steady growth he has shown within the program.

Gray mentored Braden Turner during a standout 2025 campaign that earned Turner All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. Turner posted 56 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and a defensive touchdown.

Before Northwestern, Gray spent two seasons as cornerbacks coach at Samford. In 2022, he helped guide the Bulldogs to an 11-2 record. He had an undefeated 8-0 record mark in Southern Conference play, capturing the program’s first outright SoCon title. Samford advanced to the FCS Playoffs quarterfinals for the first time since 1991.

Gray also served in multiple defensive roles at Samford before his full-time promotion, including defensive quality control and assistant defensive backs coach. In 2019, he coached defensive ends at Sioux Falls while serving as assistant recruiting coordinator. A former team captain and two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection at South Dakota, Gray graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree.

Jeff Copp Adds Veteran Coordinator Experience

Jeff Copp transitions from senior analyst to senior defensive assistant and nickel coach. Copp arrived in Evanston in August 2024 after serving as defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington. He was promoted to that role in 2022 after initially coaching defensive tackles beginning in the 2020-21 spring season.

During his tenure, the Eagles compiled an 18-13 record, made two FCS Playoff appearances, and held 12 opponents to 23 points or fewer. Previously at FIU, Copp coached a defense that ranked second in Conference USA and 11th nationally with 17 interceptions in 2018.

In 2019, FIU ranked 17th nationally in passing yards allowed per game at 195.0. His coaching stops include Idaho State, Arizona State, Utah State, UC Davis, and Northern Arizona. A native of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Copp was an All-Big West defensive end at Boise State Broncos football, helping the Broncos win the Humanitarian Bowl in both 1999 and 2000.

This restructuring reinforces David Braun’s defensive blueprint. By pairing Hicks’ NFL experience, Gray’s rising momentum, and Copp’s seasoned strategic voice, Northwestern is building a secondary designed around takeaways and red-zone discipline.

