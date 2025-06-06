Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Rises in Preseason College Football FPI Rankings

ESPN's college football ranking metric has a more favorable outlook for the Wildcats.

Gavin Dorsey

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Cam Porter (1) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Northwestern had a disappointing 4-8 season in 2024, but thanks to the largest incoming transfer class in program history, the Wildcats are looking to take a leap forward in the fall.

Built on the backs of a 13-man group of portal players that fills roster holes across the board, the 'Cats' lineup appears much improved from the unit that went just 2-7 in Big Ten play last season. While the 2025 campaign is still nearly three months away, ESPN's Football Power Index projects Northwestern to be much better.

FPI is a metric, created by the multimedia sports network in 2013, that factors in a variety of advanced statistics to predict how a certain team would perform relative to an average FBS team. The system has come under fire in recent years, as certain input data points like recruiting rankings have tended to favor the SEC, which ESPN has exclusive broadcasting rights for.

Northwestern finished 89th out of 134 teams in FPI in 2024, which ranked 17th in the Big Ten. However, the Wildcats check in at 74th in ESPN's preseason rankings ahead of 2025, and their 15-spot rise is good for the 14th-largest increase in this offseason.

Offseason additions factor into the FPI formula, and Northwestern's transfer portal class is likely a primary reason for the team's big jump in the rankings. Thanks to a change in the university's admissions process that allowed the Wildcats to utilize the winter portal window, NU now has answers in several positions of need.

Former SMU quarterback Preston Stone highlights the group, but Northwestern has also added four offensive linemen, two defensive backs and a trio of pass-catching weapons. With these reinforcements, the Wildcats are a much deeper team, but only time will tell if they're ready to challenge the Big Ten's best.

