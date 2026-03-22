UCLA vs. UConn Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies survived No. 15 Furman in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, riding a massive double-double from center Tarris Reed to a win.

TARRIS REED JR. MONSTER GAME FOR UCONN 🔥



31 PTS

27 REB

12-15 FG



HUSKIES ADVANCE. pic.twitter.com/8OYgiKX1A1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2026

Now, the Huskies take on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins, who won – but did not cover – in the first round against the UCF Knights. UCLA is set as an underdog in this second-round matchup, but it is one of the stronger No. 7 seeds remaining in the field.

Both of these teams had key players out in the first round, which could play a major role in this second-round matchup.

UConn survived without starting point guard Silas Demary Jr. and forward Jaylin Stewart while the Bruins won without leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau. Any of those players returning could flip the line in this matchup.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the odds from the best betting sites , a player to watch and my prediction for this second-round battle.

UCLA vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

UCLA +4.5 (-110)

UConn -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UCLA: +160

UConn: -194

Total

136.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

UCLA vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 22

Time: 8:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT

UCLA record: 24-11

UConn record: 30-5

UCLA vs. UConn Key Player to Watch

Tarris Reed, Center, UConn

Reed put on a show in the first round, shooting 12-for-15 from the field on his way to a 31-point, 27-rebound game. Reed had a double-double well before halftime, and he continues to be the most important player for the Huskies night in and night out.

UCLA is just 199th in the country in opponent 2-point percentage, so Reed could be in line for yet another big game on Sunday. This season, the Huskies’ center is averaging 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 63.5 percent from the field.

Reed has three games since the start of the Big East Tournament with at least 17 points.

UCLA vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

A lot of this game is going to come down to the injuries for both squads, but a potential return from Bilodeau would be massive for the Bruins.

UConn should be able to work the UCLA defense in the paint, and Reed is clearly confident entering this second-round matchup. However, the Huskies have been awful against the spread (13-22 this season), and there are two key areas where the Bruins should be able to win this battle.

UCLA is 19th in the country in 3-point percentage and 11th in turnover rate while the Huskies are 134th and 174th in those two categories.

Winning the turnover battle would go a long way towards UCLA staying in this game, and it’s impressive that it was able to win outright without Bilodeau in the first round. UConn was unable to cover against Furman, and the shooting inconsistency of Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins is a major concern for the Huskies, especially since UCLA allows opponents to shoot just 32.0 percent from 3.

I think UCLA will be able to hang around in this game, even if UConn wins. And, if Bilodeau plays, the Bruins may be live to pull off a second-round upset.

Pick: UCLA +4.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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