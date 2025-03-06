Northwestern Senior Defender Could be Potential Breakout Candidate
The Wildcats' offense struggled last season, finishing as the fourth-worst team in the FBS in total offense. The defense, led by head coach David Braun and defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle, was a different story.
Northwestern's total defense was the 56th-best in 2024, a stark contrast from the team's 4-8 record. If the Wildcats improve upon their disappointing campaign last season, it'll likely be due to its strength at edge rusher.
In ESPN's Big Ten Spring Football Preview story on Wednesday, analyst Adam Rittenberg wrote that redshirt senior Aidan Hubbard is Northwestern's "Player to Watch" ahead of the season.
"Defensive end Aidan Hubbard has 12 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in the past two seasons," Rittenberg said. "He could become a premier pass rusher in the Big Ten this fall as he plays opposite promising junior Anto Saka."
Hubbard appeared in 11 games as a redshirt freshman in 2022, but broke onto the scene during Northwestern's 8-5 season in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound defensive end totaled 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, including three in a win over Maryland.
During his redshirt junior season in 2024, Hubbard was productive again with seven tackles for loss and six sacks. Half of his quarterback takedowns came over the final four weeks, with one apiece against the strong offensive lines of Michigan and Illinois. Hubbard had his first career fumble recovery and touchdown against Maryland.
The aforementioned Saka's development should also aid Hubbard this upcoming season. Lining up on the other side of the defensive line, the former four-star recruit has combined for nine sacks over the last two seasons and could allow Hubbard to face less double teams.