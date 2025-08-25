Northwestern Starting Right Tackle Competition Down to Two Options
Northwestern is still finalizing its starting offensive line just five days before the team's 2025 season opener at Tulane. That uncertainty is a good thing, according to David Braun.
The Wildcats' head coach named four of his five starters on the offensive line last Wednesday, but an open competition remains at the team's right tackle position. Redshirt junior Deuce McGuire and graduate transfers Xavior Gray (Liberty) and Martes Lewis (Minnesota) have battled for the job throughout the offseason, and Braun announced Monday that two candidates have emerged as potential starters against the Green Wave.
"I think Deuce McGuire and Martes Lewis both show a lot of promise," Braun said. "I think the lack of clarity on who's gonna come out for the first series is a reflection of [how] both those guys are doing some really good things right now. Whether or not we rotate at that position, those are things we'll work through as we progress this week. What I can tell you is, regardless of whether it's Martes or Deuce out there at right tackle, we feel really good, really confident about the way those guys are playing right now."
McGuire returns to the 'Cats after playing 10 games a season ago, though he didn't make any starts. Lewis, on the other hand, appeared in all 39 games for the Gophers over the last three years and started 16 games between right guard and right tackle in that time. The graduate transfer's 6-foot-7, 350-pound frame could be a key asset for Northwestern's run game, but McGuire's familiarity with the Wildcats' offense and chemistry with the unit might give him the leg up in the competition.
The position battle update reveals that Gray, who was an All-Conference USA First-Teamer a season ago, has dropped behind McGuire and Lewis on the depth chart. Braun did note that the Wildcats will need to rely on Gray's versatility throughout the season, even if he did not win the starting job.
"The thing I appreciate about X is his position flexibility to play both left and right, ultimately someone that we're going to need to lean on, count on," Braun said. "Plan on him playing a lot of football for us this year, but as we prep for Tulane, we really see that right tackle position as being owned by a combination of Deuce McGuire and Martes Lewis."
Whoever wins the starting job between McGuire and Lewis will join an offensive line that features captain Caleb Tiernan at left tackle, redshirt freshman Ezomo Oratokhai at left guard, returning starter Jackson Carsello at center and South Dakota State transfer Evan Beerntsen at right guard.
The Wildcats open their season on Saturday at Tulane, kicking off a 12-game stretch of one of the most difficult schedules in the country.