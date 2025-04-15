Northwestern Suffers Surprising Transfer Portal Loss at Receiver
Calvin Johnson II, a receiver who seemed to be in line for more work in Northwestern's offense next season, entered the transfer portal today. On3's Pete Nakos reported the grad transfer's decision on X.
Johnson II had 176 career receiving yards at Northwestern, 121 of which came this past season. He's yet to score a touchdown in college football, but his role has increased slightly every season.
Teams are prepared for more players to exit via the portal after getting their feet wet in spring ball and seeing where they stand. But this particular transfer wasn't on anyone's bingo card in Evanston. Johnson II seemed in prime position to get more targets in 2025.
This decision signals that Johnson II maybe didn't like where he stood as he assessed the roster and his performance relative to other Wildcat receivers this spring.
Northwestern did have two new faces transfer into the room in the first portal window in Griffin Wilde and Chase Farrell. Their arrival potentially could have impacted Johnson's calculus and helped lead to this decision.
Younger Northwestern receivers could also have pushed Johnson II this spring. Ricky Ahumaraeze and Frank Covey IV both received shoutouts from quarterback Preston Stone at media availability last week. Granted, Johnson II did as well, but both of those young receivers playing well could have been a factor in this transfer.
Northwestern has other talent in the room, but losing Johnson II isn't ideal. Experience can be crucial in the Big Ten, and Johnson II has been learning in Evanston for longer than Northwestern's other threats.
This decision is undeniably a surprise, and Northwestern will have to lean on its younger options and incoming transfers to make up for the loss.