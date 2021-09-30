Northwestern Unveils Week 5 Uniform Combination

These are the threads the 'Cats will wear when they try to break .500 in Lincoln.

Northwestern (2-2) announced the team's uniform combination for its Week 5 contest at Nebraska (2-3).

The Wildcats will wear white jerseys with black helmets and pants, both marked with the purple 'N' as they resume Big Ten play.

Eight of 10 matchups between Northwestern and Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011 have been decided by one score, including all five held in Lincoln. Of those, six have been decided by three points or less, with each school winning three.

The Wildcats and Huskers will kick off in Lincoln at 6:30 pm CT on Big Ten Network.

