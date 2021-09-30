September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Northwestern Unveils Week 5 Uniform Combination

These are the threads the 'Cats will wear when they try to break .500 in Lincoln.
Author:

Northwestern (2-2) announced the team's uniform combination for its Week 5 contest at Nebraska (2-3). 

The Wildcats will wear white jerseys with black helmets and pants, both marked with the purple 'N' as they resume Big Ten play. 

Eight of 10 matchups between Northwestern and Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011 have been decided by one score, including all five held in Lincoln. Of those, six have been decided by three points or less, with each school winning three.

The Wildcats and Huskers will kick off in Lincoln at 6:30 pm CT on Big Ten Network. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: 

A Beginner's Betting Guide: Ohio at Northwestern

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 5 of College Football

No image description

Credit: Northwestern Football
Play
Football

Northwestern Unveils Week 5 Uniform Combination

These are the threads the 'Cats will wear when they try to break .500 in Lincoln.

just now
USATSI_16825047
Play
Football

Week 5 Program Comparison: Northwestern at Nebraska

As the first week of official conference play inches closer, we're breaking down how the Wildcats stack up against the Nebraska Huskers in Saturday night's matchup.

1 hour ago
USATSI_16830449
Play
Football

Scouting the Wildcats' Week 5 Opponent: The Nebraska Cornhuskers

Get to know Northwestern's upcoming opponent, the University of Nebraska, in preparation for the matchup this weekend.

15 hours ago

Scouting the Wildcats' Week 5 Opponent: The Nebraska Cornhuskers

Week 5 Program Comparison: Northwestern at Nebraska

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 5

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

Credit: Northwestern Football
Football

Northwestern Unveils Week 5 Uniform Combination

just now
USATSI_16825047
Football

Week 5 Program Comparison: Northwestern at Nebraska

1 hour ago
USATSI_16830449
Football

Scouting the Wildcats' Week 5 Opponent: The Nebraska Cornhuskers

15 hours ago
USATSI_13323994
Football

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 5 of College Football

Sep 28, 2021
333fa717ea5795a90e528876a02fb3d9
Wildcats In The Pros

Week 3 Results From Wildcats in the NFL

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16824153
Football

Evan Hull Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16824161
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said After Northwestern's Week 4 Win Over Ohio

Sep 26, 2021
USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 4 Across the Big Ten

Sep 26, 2021
Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Players Perspective: Everything Northwestern Players Said After Their 35-6 Win Over Ohio

Sep 26, 2021