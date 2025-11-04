Northwestern vs USC Game Preview, Kickoff Time, and Everything Important
The Northwestern Wildcats (5-3) are heading west for a true Big Ten test under the lights. They are taking on the No. 20 USC Trojans (6-2) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Friday night matchup on November 7 will kick off at 9 p.m. ET. It will also air live on FOX and stream on Fubo. Fans can grab tickets via SI Tickets for what promises to be a dynamic cross-division clash between two Big Ten programs.
While Northwestern’s 5-3 record paints a solid picture, this road trip presents a major challenge. The Trojans return home after surviving a narrow 21-17 win over Nebraska. They shed some of their early Big Ten road struggles. For the Wildcats, a victory here would serve as a defining moment in their season. It will clearly be the one that proves their resilience and capability against ranked competition.
Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against Ranked Trojans
The Wildcats enter this matchup looking to shake off a tough 28-21 loss to Nebraska. Quarterback Preston Stone threw for 159 yards on 15-of-29 passing but was intercepted twice and failed to find the end zone.
The ground game provided a spark, with Caleb Komolafe rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Meanwhile, Griffin Wilde added three receptions for 56 yards. Despite those bright spots, Northwestern’s offensive consistency remains a concern. Especially, as they face one of the nation’s most efficient teams.
USC’s offense ranks among the top units in college football, averaging 505.9 yards per game. It is more than 200 yards above what Northwestern typically allows (304.3). The Trojans also average 22.4 points allowed per game, nearly identical to Northwestern’s 22.5 points scored, setting up a statistical battle between two evenly matched scoring units on paper.
Can Northwestern Pull Off the Upset?
Analytically, Northwestern has struggled to keep pace with top-tier programs. Offensively, they rank outside the Top 100 in EPA per play, while their defense ranks 83rd in success rate and a concerning 106th on third downs, allowing opponents to convert 42.4% of the time.
Turnovers have been another problem area for Northwestern. Their -4 turnover margin ranks 105th in the FBS, compared to USC’s +2 margin, which is good for 50th nationally. Red zone efficiency also tilts toward the Trojans.
However, Northwestern’s defense allows scores on 84.2% of red zone trips, while USC’s offense cashes in on 92.3%, ranking 17th in the nation. The odds are steep but not impossible.
Northwestern has shown flashes of toughness and discipline this season, often staying competitive against stronger rosters. The Wildcats will need a near-flawless performance on defense and improved efficiency from Stone and the offense to contain USC’s high-powered attack.