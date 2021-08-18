Pat Fitzgerald Breaks Down Northwestern's Mentality After Week 2 of Fall Camp

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald met with the media Tuesday afternoon to break down the team's preseason progress. You can watch his complete press conference at the top of this page.

On The Team's Mentality: "If we're all wrong, we're alright."

"I mean like anything, right. We're installing a ton of scheme, and it's okay if we're all on the same page and we're all wrong, then we're alright, if that makes sense. If we have 10 guys operating with the wrong call and one guy saying this call should have been "apples," now we're playing 10 out of 11 football. So, just be decisive, make a decision, don't worry about being perfect, and if we're all wrong, then we're alright and we'll get it corrected. So, just trying to make it as simple as we can when you're out there playing."

On Anticipating the Season After Recording 10-Win Seasons in 2012, 2015 and 2017:

"I think confidence, you know. I think, especially, two of the last three years to win the West, we've got a lot of veteran guys that have been through what it takes to get that done. They're doing a terrific job leading, so I think that's number one. We got to get consistent quarterback play. When we get consistent quarterback play, we've been pretty good. When we've been inconsistent, you know, that's kind of a hallmark at any level, let alone at the collegiate level, for for some challenges. That's going to be important.

"Then, we've got to take care of the ball and take it away. You know, when we've been really successful protecting the football and taking it away, we've been at a championship level. So, I think those three ingredients.

"And then, you know, we've recruited well. We're in a good spot. We don't ever want to have injuries, you know they're gonna happen, you just don't ever want to have them. I like where our depth is at going in."

On Being Withheld from Preseason Rankings:

"That's pretty typical, I think. When you look at your quarterback, and we have new quarterback, that's a factor in people's minds. Two, I think you look at returning production. That sometimes gets a little bit skewed. And then three, maybe some click bait, I don’t know. Who knows?"

"We worry about what we can control and it's not about how you start, it's how you finish. If you want to get respected, you got to put it on tape and you got to do it, and each year each team is different. I'm excited, these last two and a half weeks, to get ready for the opener to play on Friday night back at Ryan Field ... But we're going to worry about what we can control."

On the Biggest Challenge This Fall Camp:

"I still think we're in the pandemic era, so we still have some challenges that way. Getting used to being here the whole camp and not going to Kenosha is a little bit different. This week we would typically be up there, so making sure we don't get monotonous and don't get kind of in a rut will be my challenge the next two weeks. I think we've got a pretty good plan for that. Then, I think most importantly, we've had really nice warm weather, and I think that's been really challenging. It's been a really productive heat campaign. We've had to battle the elements, and I think that's been really productive for our team."

"We've got a lot of work still to do too, though. We got a lot of work, and we'll put that work in appropriately. But still, we'll find times to have fun."



On Players Getting Heated During Practice:

"I mean we have fun. I mean, I think that's the difference, you know. None of the things that our guys are doing is personal, it's all in fun and jest. It's creating a thick skin. If you're sensitive, you'd be upset about that. Here, it's just kind of the norm. I think our guys love competing and I think they love competing against each other in an environment that kind of raises everything up. Then you get to game day and, you know, you're not distracted by it when it happens, because it's going to happen. So I think our guys handle it pretty well, but it's all in jest and it's all in good fun. If not, then I'll put a stop to it, but it's usually all in good fun."

