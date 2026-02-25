Starke (FL) Athlete Jordan Carson Schedules Official Visit To Northwestern

Starke (FL) Bradford High School athlete Jordan Cason announced recently that he would be taking an official visit to Northwestern the weekend of May 8-10. He received an offer from the Wildcats on September 25, after speaking with former Wildcats safeties and current Pittsburgh Panthers safeties coach Harlon Barnett.

“Coach Barnett was the one who offered me. He was always telling me that I was an offer guy for them, and even though he is now at Pitt, we are still close,” Cason wrote on X.

With Barnett no longer with the Wildcats, Cason has developed a good relationship with secondary coach LaMarcus Hicks.

“Coach Hicks is who I am closest to and who I communicate with the most. But I am really looking forward to building a good relationship with the rest of the coaching staff and meeting some of the players when I go up there for my official visit,” Cason noted.

Recapping the season and his recruitment

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Cason, who also plays basketball, had a productive season for the Tornadoes, who finished 12-2 and made it to the playoffs. He recorded 32 receptions for 435 yards (13.6 yards per reception) and five touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he finished with 40 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery according to MaxPreps. “We had an amazing season! The team did great, we just fell short in the third round of the playoffs.”

Cason’s recruitment has been going well. He also has offers from Florida A&M, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Wofford, Arkansas State, Florida International, West Virginia, Wake Forest, and South Florida.

“My recruitment is going great! Right now, I have been talking with some SEC schools and picking up some offers from them.”

On the basketball court, Cason helped lead Bradford to an 18–6 record and a trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A playoffs. The Tornadoes ultimately fell to Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) in the regional semifinals.

“Basketball season went well; we lost in the second round of the playoffs to a very tough Andrew Jackson team.”

Other schools in the mix

The off-season has been going well for Cason. Last weekend, he was at the Under Armour Next Camp in Orlando, where he competed well.

“The camp went amazingly well. I won a lot of my reps and did well in the drills. All around it was a very good camp!”

In addition to his visit to Northwestern, Cason also has official visits set for Wake Forest and South Florida. The Demon Deacons offered him on February 10, and the Bulls on February 19. Despite just receiving his offer from USF, they are one program that is standing out in his recruitment, due to the new staff, which includes cornerbacks coach James Rowe, safeties coach Danny Verpaele, and Director of Football Operations Larry Antonucci.

“USF is a school that’s standing out because they have been recruiting me since my freshman year. The new staff and I are starting to get a lot closer. Coach Rowe and I already had a good relationship, but now Coach V, Coach Antonucci, and I are starting to build a great relationship.”

Relationships with the coaching staff are going to play a big part in where Cason decides to eventually commit. USF and Northwestern will be two schools to keep an eye on as he begins to take his official visits.

