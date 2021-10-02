LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at Nebraska

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3)

Where: Memorial Field in Lincoln, Nebraska

Time: 6:30 PM CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio

The Wildcats are traveling to Lincoln to take on the Cornhuskers following their blowout win over Ohio last week. Northwestern looks to get back on track in conference play, stay tuned here for all your live updates as the game goes on.

LIVE THREAD:

Coin Toss: Northwestern wins the toss and defers to the second half, Nebraska to receive.

1ST QTR: Nebraska watches the kick sail out of the end zone for a touchback to start the game.

1ST QTR: Adrian Martinez completes it for 70 yards to Samori Toure.

1ST QTR: Adrian Martinez keeps it for the Nebraska touchdown, Huskers lead 7-0.

1ST QTR: Hilinski sacked for nine yards on 3rd and 12, forcing a Northwestern punt.

1ST QTR: Jaquez Yant breaks a 64-yard run for Nebraska

1ST QTR: Adrian Martinez does it again, as he gets another touchdown on the ground. Huskers lead 14-0.

1ST QTR: Adrian Martinez. Again. He takes it in on the ground to put Nebraska up 21-0.

1ST QTR: Ryan Hilinski with a dime to Robinson for 32 yards.

1ST QTR: Hilinski connects with Robinson for 28 yards and a Northwestern touchdown. Huskers lead 21-7.