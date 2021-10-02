October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Updated:
Original:

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at Nebraska

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Author:

Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3)

Where: Memorial Field in Lincoln, Nebraska

Time: 6:30 PM CT

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: WGN Radio

The Wildcats are traveling to Lincoln to take on the Cornhuskers following their blowout win over Ohio last week. Northwestern looks to get back on track in conference play, stay tuned here for all your live updates as the game goes on. 

**Keep it here or @SIWildcatsDaily on Twitter for live updates from this morning's game!**

LIVE THREAD:

Coin Toss: Northwestern wins the toss and defers to the second half, Nebraska to receive.

No image description

USATSI_16729400
Play
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at Nebraska

Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

just now
Screen Shot 2021-10-01 at 2.23.28 PM
Play
Recruiting

Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinatti

The 6'6" Small Forward chose between five schools

8 hours ago
USATSI_16824161
Play
Football

Northwestern vs Nebraska Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 5 Game

Everything you need to know before betting on the Northwestern game this week.

Oct 1, 2021

1ST QTR: Nebraska watches the kick sail out of the end zone for a touchback to start the game.

1ST QTR: Adrian Martinez completes it for 70 yards to Samori Toure.

1ST QTR: Adrian Martinez keeps it for the Nebraska touchdown, Huskers lead 7-0.

1ST QTR: Hilinski sacked for nine yards on 3rd and 12, forcing a Northwestern punt. 

1ST QTR: Jaquez Yant breaks a 64-yard run for Nebraska

1ST QTR: Adrian Martinez does it again, as he gets another touchdown on the ground. Huskers lead 14-0.

1ST QTR: Adrian Martinez. Again. He takes it in on the ground to put Nebraska up 21-0. 

1ST QTR: Ryan Hilinski with a dime to Robinson for 32 yards.

1ST QTR: Hilinski connects with Robinson for 28 yards and a Northwestern touchdown. Huskers lead 21-7.

USATSI_16729400
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at Nebraska

just now
Screen Shot 2021-10-01 at 2.23.28 PM
Recruiting

Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinatti

8 hours ago
USATSI_16824161
Football

Northwestern vs Nebraska Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 5 Game

Oct 1, 2021
Northwestern Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (6) runs for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Battle in the Trenches: Northwestern's Offense Prepares for Physical Huskers Defense

Oct 1, 2021
USATSI_16830625
Football

Can Northwestern's Floundering Defense Slow Down Nebraska's Top-Ranked Offense?

Sep 30, 2021
USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 5

Sep 30, 2021
Untitled design (7)
Football

Northwestern to Wear White Jerseys, Hilinski's Hope Decals Against Nebraska

Sep 30, 2021
USATSI_16825047
Football

Week 5 Program Comparison: Northwestern at Nebraska

Sep 30, 2021
USATSI_16830449
Football

Scouting the Wildcats' Week 5 Opponent: The Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sep 29, 2021